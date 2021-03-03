New Crystal River Florida Manatee Tours

Florida, USA, 2021-Mar-03 — /EPR Network/ — Family Adventure Charters is proud to announce the special tour packages for tourists visiting crystal river. The company specializes in Crystal River Florida manatee tours, boating, and fishing charters for individuals, families, and small or large groups of people. Our captains are USCG licensed, and excursions are in the offshore cruiser, comfortable pontoon boat, or large multi-passenger tour boat. Most charters are offered year-round. Manatee charters are best during the winter months, and scalloping trips are limited to the July thru Sept season.

Our mission is to give our customers the best experience possible when they walk through our doors. When booking a tour all ages are welcomed on the boat. We do not put over 6 people on a boat this is to help keep things a little more personal for everyone without overcrowding. If your party is larger than 6 we will take out an additional boat at no extra cost, all the boats will leave together and stay together the whole time you are on the trip.

We have the best cruise team to assist our tourists in their visit and also help to make the tour a memorable one in their life.

Family Adventure Charters: 1 S.W. 1st Place Crystal River Florida 34429

