Security and Vulnerability Management Market Global Size, Growth, Demand and Application 2025

The global security and vulnerability management market size is expected to grow from USD 12.5 billion in 2020 to USD 15.5 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during the forecast period. Security and vulnerability management solutions can be deployed on-premises as well as on the cloud, as per business requirements. The on-premises deployment mode allows organizations to control all the systems and data. Still, they also must pay the cost for hardware, software, and other resources used for its maintenance. It also restricts the storage capacity that is needed to maintain new functionalities and technologies. Cloud-based deployment benefits organizations with increased scalability, speed, 24/7 services, and improved Information Technology (IT) security. The demand for Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based security solutions is rapidly growing, as the central delivery model meets the IT security needs. Owing to the increasing number of applications being deployed over the cloud, there is a shift from traditional on-premises security and vulnerability management solutions to cloud-based security and vulnerability management solutions across large enterprises and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs).

By target, the content management system vulnerabilities segment to hold the largest market size in 2020

Content management systems are typically used to define, source, integrate, store, and effectively retrieve and reconcile massive amounts of documents. Content management system vulnerabilities are being exposed increasingly to exploitations due to the growing traction of these systems used across large enterprises to manage their voluminous content daily. On the other hand, the growth of digitalization, eCommerce, Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), and Work From Home (WFH) practices have increased the amount of content generated in inter- and intra-organizations. The advent of globalization and the internet age has made the world a smaller place and has given rise to digital enterprises. The content generated can be regarded as the backbone of this digital transformation. These trends are expected to spur the adoption of security and vulnerability management solutions and services over the forecast years.

By deployment mode, the cloud segment to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period

The cloud-based deployment mode provides organizations with benefits, such as increased scalability, speed, 24/7 services, and improved IT security. The demand for Software as a Service (SaaS)-based security solutions is rapidly increasing, as the central delivery model meets IT security needs. The cost-effectiveness and scalability of the cloud deployment mode are expected to boost cloud-based security and vulnerability management solutions. Owing to the increasing number of applications being deployed in the cloud, there is a shift from the traditional on-premises security and vulnerability management solutions to cloud-based security and vulnerability management solutions across large enterprises and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs).

North America to dominate the market during the forecast period

The deep penetration of internet applications and the rise in the number of vulnerable devices in North America gives rise to different vulnerabilities causing miscellaneous ransomware attacks. This is evident from the fact that the HIMSS Healthcare and Cross-Sector Cybersecurity report, published in 2018, identified flaws with Intel Central Processing Unit (CPU) hardware making it vulnerable to side-channel attacks. To curb financial losses due to these vulnerabilities, organizations in this region are implementing security and vulnerability management solutions, which would drive the markets growth.

Market Players

The major vendors covered in the global security and vulnerability management market include IBM (US), AT&T (US), Qualys (US), McAfee (US), Rapid7 (US), RSA (US), Tenable (US), foreseeti (Sweden), F-secure (Finland), Acunetix (Malta), Skybox Security (US), Brinqa (US), Checkpoint (Israel), NopSec (US), Tripwire (US), Digital Defense (US), RiskIQ (US), Kenna Security (US), Outpost 24 (US), Expanse (US), and Risk Sense (US).

