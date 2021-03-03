Vertebral Radiculopathy Market Insights, Deep Analysis of Key Vendor in the Industry 2018 to 2026

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-03 — /EPR Network/ —

Introduction

The Back bone is made up of spinal nerves which runs down from the neck to the lower back. The spinal cord acts as a mediator which sends and receives signals from the brain to the rest of the parts of the body. The spinal cord is a very delicate and so it is protected by the vertebrae and the fibrous tissues. Certain compressions in the spinal cord can cause deformities in the vertebra and cause radiculopathy. Radiculopathy is a condition caused due to the compression in the nerve root which produces weakness and pain across the length of the nerve. The compression in the nerve can occur at cervical, thoracic and lumbar region of the spine. The lumbar or the lower back radiculopathy is called sciatica moreover it is the most affected region. The symptoms of cervical radiculopathy occurs due to the sensations in arms and hands due to the pinched nerve root in the neck. The thoracic or the upper back region is the least common area for radiculopathy. It can be caused due outgrowth of the bone as in the case of osteoarthritis, infections, tumours, thickening of the spinal ligaments, abnormal curvature of curve due to scoliosis and spinal herniation or slip discs. The Pain caused due to radiculopathy can be felt either at the nerve injury site or at the arms and legs far away from the point of injury. The sensations can be felt in the neck, lower back, thorax, arms or legs.

Factors Driving the Vertebral Radiculopathy Market

The demand for vertebral radiculopathy market is increasing with the rise in the number of patients suffering from osteoporosis, slipped discs and osteoarthritis. According to a report from CDC (centre of Disease control and prevention), an estimated 54.4 million US adults (22.7%) in 2013- 2015 were suffering from arthritis. With growing need and increasing number of patient pools, the healthcare expenditure is increasing in nation wise to improve hospitals infrastructures along with development of new drugs. Moreover the growth of the market is expected due to the powerful regulations and patient safety. Also increasing investment and R&D will overcome the deficiencies for better alternatives for the growth for the Vertebral Radiculopathy Market. Rise in the demand for the drugs, advanced therapies and minimal invasive surgeries for the relive of the patients are driving the growth of the market.

Regional Market Outlook

Geographically, the global vertebral radiculopathy market is segmented into five key regions, namely North America, South America, Europe, and Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa. North America followed by Europe is the dominant market of vertebral radiculopathy due to technological advancement, infrastructure and better health care facilities. On the other hand, Asia pacific is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the rise in the ageing population suffering from osteoarthritis and increasing government initiatives. Moreover the manufacturers are investing on the vertebral radiculopathy drugs due to huge demand by the patients.

Key Participants

Examples of some of the key players in the global vertebral radiculopathy market are Bayer AG, Atnahs, Taisho pharmaceutical co.,ltd., Almatica Pharma, Inc. Canton Laboratories, LLC, etc. Acquisition, mergers, strategic collaborations, and technology plays a vital role in the growth of vertebral radiculopathy market

Vertebral Radiculopathy Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global vertebral radiculopathy market has been segmented on the basis of Application, drug class, route of administration, distribution Channel, and geography.

Based on application, the global vertebral radiculopathy market is segmented as:

Cervical Radiculopathy

Lumbar Radiculopathy

Thoracic Radiculopathy

Based on Drug class, the global vertebral radiculopathy market is segmented as:

Non-Steroid injections

Muscle relaxants

Anti-inflammatory

Based on Route of administration, the global vertebral radiculopathy market is segmented as:

Oral

Injectable

Based on Distribution Channel, the global vertebral radiculopathy market is segmented as:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

Based on Region, the global vertebral radiculopathy market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

