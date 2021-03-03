Caramelized Sugars Market Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-03 — /EPR Network/ —

Caramelized Sugars Market Outlook

Caramelized Sugars or caramelization is a process of browning of sugar which is used extensively in baked goods and confectionery products for the resulting sweet nutty flavor and brown color. Granulated sugar or sucrose, has no smell but when it is heated, it melts and darken, and develop complex aromas and flavors that tastes sweet & toasty. Thus, there are delicious flavors and aromas of caramelized sugars. It is widely used in bakery industry to make cupcakes and cakes, brownies, or in delicious creams instead of sugar. Globally, caramelized sugars are also used with caramelized onions, potatoes, pears and other dairy products in order to get that sweet and a toasty taste in the end product. Also in some cases, caramelized sugars is used to give dark brown color to the end product.

Caramelized sugars provides more appealing functionality and properties over granulated sugars, which makes it more likeable to be used by the food processors in order to use in bakery and confectionery products, fruits & vegetables, savory sauces, dairy products, RTD & alcoholic beverages. Globally, the demand from food processors for caramelized sugars is expected to grow in the forecasted period owing to its wide end-use functions & applications.

Reasons for Covering this Title

Caramelized sugars combine characteristic aroma profiles with a wide color spectrum and delivering unique advantages such as enrich and improve the flavor of the baked product, provide warmer color tones with natural appearance and glaze, clean- label product and easy integration of caramelized sugar in the manufacturing processes. The caramelized sugar finds major application in beverages and baked products which is likely to be in growing in the forecasted years owing to rising millennial population and consumer taste preferences towards new flavors.

Global Caramelized Sugars: Market Segmentation

On the basis of form, the Global Caramelized Sugars market has been segmented as –

Syrup

Liquid

Powder

On the basis of the End Use, the Global Caramelized Sugars market has been segmented as –

Bakery & Confectionery Products

Dairy Products

Meat & Meat Preparations

Beverages

Savory Dishes

Infant Food Products

Pet Food

On the basis of packaging type, the Global Caramelized Sugars market has been segmented as –

Cans/ Jars

Drums

Pouches/ Bags

Squeeze Bottles

Global Caramelized Sugars Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the Global Caramelized Sugars market are Royal Buisman, Enterprise Food Products, LLC, Sethness-Roquette, Secna Group, Martin Mundo among others.

Robust research & development activities and expansion of the production capabilities along with continuous promotional activities are the key opportunities carried out to create awareness and reach to customers globally.

Caramelized Sugars Market: Market Player Activities

Royal Buisman, a natural caramel ingredient manufacturer, is continuously innovating and developing new taste portfolio with applications of caramelized sugar. For instance, in 2016, the company developed a Gingerbread concept i.e. using caramelized sugar to enhance the herbs and spices performance in order to provide characteristic cookie.

Opportunities for Market Participants

The Caramelized Sugars market is anticipated to be positively influenced by evolving consumer taste preferences & new product developments using caramelized sugars as an ingredient. Thus, the market players need to conduct research trials and develop new product range from time to time and thus, create a market for Caramelized Sugars globally.

Caramelized Sugars Market: Brief Approach to Research

The analysis will be done on modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the origin, source and distribution channel of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

