Extruded Inclusions Market Projected to Record Highest CAGR by 2018 to 2028

Extruded Inclusions Market Outlook

Extruded Inclusions in food processing industry is simply an operational process of shaping a dough-like material by forcing it to pass through a restriction or die. The device used for performing such operation is referred to as food extruder which expedites the shaping and re-structuring process for food ingredients. Extruders are widely used to cook, form, mix, texturize and shape food products under favorable conditions that would favor quality retention, high productivity and low cost. New product developments and varied characteristic product offerings are likely to be offered as extruded inclusions in varied food products and fulfill the demand from customers for varied shapes, sizes in the end-use dishes.

The market for packaged food products & processed food is likely to grow in the forecasted period owing to rising millennial demographics and hectic lifestyle patterns, which is likely to grow in turn the market for extruded food products in varied dishes worldwide.

Reasons for Covering this Title

Extruded Inclusions provide several advantages over traditional processing processes. The extruded product can be formed into a variety of shapes, texture, color, and appearance of the product. In order to avoid wastage of raw materials, the extrusion process also is used to control the water activity of the extrusion product and avoid spoilage. Thus, resulting in a dual advantage of preventing spoilage and providing varied shapes and texture to food products. The diverse use of extrusion to manufacture new & innovative food products is very promising for the future of the food production and processing technologies.

Global Extruded Inclusions: Market Segmentation

On the basis of Source, the Global Extruded Inclusions market has been segmented as –

Wheat

Corn

Rice

Oats

Barley

Others (rye, sorghum, millet, amaranth etc.)

On the basis of processing type, the Global Extruded Inclusions market has been segmented as –

Hot Extrusion

Cold Extrusion

On the basis of the End Use, the Global Extruded Inclusions market has been segmented as –

Food Breakfast Cereals Savory Snacks Bread Flour & Starches Functional Ingredients Texturized proteins Others (encapsulated flavors, porous powders etc.)

Pet Food

Global Extruded Inclusions Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the Global Extruded Inclusions market are Baker Perkins Limited, Cornfields Incorporated, Crespel & Deiters GmbH & Co. KG, Ingredion, PepsiCo’s Frito Lay, Calbee North America, Natural Intentions Inc., Denali Ingredients among others.

New product launches and increasing expansion capabilities for delivering Extruded Inclusions for wide industries by the manufacturers, are the key opportunities carried out to reach to customers globally.

Extruded Inclusions Market: Market Player Activities

Denali Ingredients, unveiled a new facility and expanded its capabilities to meet and exceed industry demands in the year 2016. The new space was developed to foster flavor creation and collaboration between the team, customers and partners to continue delivering safe and quality products.

Opportunities for Market Participants

The Extruded Inclusions market is anticipated to be positively influenced by evolving consumer taste & choice preferences towards new innovative snack and other food products. The fried and baked form of processing make wide use of extruded food products which are widely consumed by youngsters globally. Thus, the market players need to advertise and promote the products of Extruded Inclusions thus, creating a market for Extruded Inclusions globally.

Extruded Inclusions Market: Brief Approach to Research

The analysis will be done on modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the origin, source and distribution channel of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

