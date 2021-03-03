Recanalization System Market Forecast Highlights Revenue Share Analysis Across Prime Geographies During the Forecast Period 2018 to 2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-03 — /EPR Network/ —

Amid the growing number of health issues worldwide, the healthcare industry has been witnessing a huge demand for minimally invasive procedures to cure such problems. Minimally invasive procedures encompass surgical techniques that restrict the size of incisions required, and notably decreases the wound healing time, consequential pain and risk of side effects.

The increasing number of endovascular disorder and infertility cases worldwide have been prompting the need for viable treatments, which is further propelling the adoption of recanalization systems by healthcare professionals. Intra-arterial recanalization has recently gained prominence as reasonably safe, highly effective substitute to treat patients, who cannot undergo standard intravenous therapy, which is further fueling the adoption of recanalization systems in hospitals, and ambulatory surgical centers. Fallopian tube recanalization, on the other hand, is enabling interventional radiologists to treat even the most complicated blockages in the fallopian tubes, helping them attain success in many infertility cases.

Healthcare industry is highly influenced by the fast changing technology, with medical professionals increasingly incorporating technology in diverse medical procedures to address the most complicated medical challenges. Medical professionals are adopting different kinds of recanalization practices, such as endovascular, fallopian tube, and gastrointestinal recanalization, to meet the growing need of minimally invasive procedures. The growing adoption of recanalization devices to treat thrombosis, endovascular clots, stroke, etc. continue to retain the buoyancy in sales of recanalization systems, thereby, driving growth in recanalization systems market.

Increasing attentiveness regarding healthcare and innovation in healthcare technologies to provide best healthcare services are the major factor which expected to boost recanalization system market. Recanalization systems are one of the innovative system used for restoring the flow of artery and vain and also used to remove blockage of fallopian tubes. Recanalization is a complex method that involves thrombus regresses, fibrinolysis and neovascularization. Recanalization well-defined as the return of blood flow to the venous segment that had been occluded. Accumulation of mucus or debris forming a plug in the proximal portion of the fallopian tube that causes fallopian tube occlusion. Patient with occlusion benefit from the fallopian tube recanalization procedure. The small catheter used to perform recanalization of vain and fallopian tubes. Fallopian tube recanalization procedure is initiated with hysterosalpingogram to calculate patency of fallopian tubes. The catheter is passed through the cervix to the fallopian tube. If the fallopian tube is occluded than fallopian tube is open through a small grid wire. Ultrasound-directed catheter recanalization is used for a treatment of chronic deep vein thrombosis. Recanalization systems are providing the new minimally invasive technique for treatment of occlusion blood vessel and hollow organs.

Recanalization System Market: Drivers and Restraints-

Need for more appropriate methods for infertility treatment and endovascular disorder treatment is the prime importance in recent healthcare needs and is expected to be the prime factor driving the growth of global recanalization systems market. Rising number of minimally invasive surgeries for diagnosis and treatment are boosting recanalization system demand. Technological advancement, awareness about new treatment methods among the population are some of the drivers of recanalization system market. Increasing incidence of deep vein thrombosis, rising demand for accurate procedural equipment will lead the growth of recanalization system market. Obesity, prolonged immobility, traumas, hereditary thromobophilis, pulmonary embolism are the major risk for thrombosis. Increasing lifestyle changes leading to obesity, hypertension another risk factor that leads to vascular disorder and pregnancy problem, is expected to propel the growth of recanalization system market. However, the high cost of treatment procedures and systems, lack of skilled physicians hampers the growth of global recanalization systems market. The complication associated with catheters, availability of alternative treatment therapies can restrain the growth of global recanalization systems market.

Recanalization System Market: Segmentation

On the basis of application, recanalization system market can be segmented as:

Endovascular Recanalization

Fallopian Tube Recanalization

Gastrointestinal Recanalization

Others

On the basis of the end user, the recanalization system market can be segmented as:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Recanalization System Market: Overview

Recanalization systems are used to treat occlusions by forming a new canal in hollow organ and blood vessel. Recanalization systems allow subsequent endovascular treatment options such as stenting and angioplasty. Companies are launching new products for the treatment of endovascular occlusions and fallopian tube recanalization. Crosser CTO recanalization device by C.R. Bard is catheter designed to treat the peripheral chronic occlusion. New technologies such as recanalization device such as the catheter, stent, and coil based devices for treatment of infertility, thrombosis, endovascular clots, and stroke are driven to the recanalization systems market.

Recanalization System Market: Region-wise Outlook

In terms of geography, recanalization system market has been divided into eight regions including North- America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and Asia- Pacific excluding China & Japan (APECJ), China, Japan, Middle-East & Africa and Latin America. North America is the most dominating market for recanalization system market due to increasing healthcare expenditure and advancement in technologies. Western Europe like Germany, France, and the UK is another fastest growing region in the recanalization system market due to growing healthcare practices, development of healthcare facilities and rising prevalence of infertility due to changing lifestyle. APECJ region includes two fastest developing countries India and China, which provide the most promising market for recanalization system market players. Due to factors like increasing adoption minimally invasive surgeries, rapid improvement in healthcare services, large population pool, and increased prevalence of endovascular disorders.

Recanalization System Market: Key Market Participants

Example of some key market participants in global recanalization system market identify across the value chain are Medtronic plc, Terumo Corporation, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Oscor Inc., Cardinal Health, Becton, Dickinson and Company, and Boston Scientific Corporation. Global market players are introducing new products with better efficiency to create good market opportunities for the recanalization system market. Rising number of mergers and acquisitions, increasing number of collaborations and partnerships are key trends that are observed in the global recanalization system market.

