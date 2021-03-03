Stent-Assisted Coiling Market Projections & Growth Status Analyzed During 2018 to 2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-03 — /EPR Network/ —

Stent-assisted coiling is a safe, effective and durable treatment for aneurysm closure. The stent-assisted coiling marketplace continues to remain under the influence of clinical clearance, success rates and market sustenance. As neurovascular stents for stent-assisted coiling (SAC) provide important options for wide-neck brain aneurysm treatment, the technology incorporated continues to evolve in a bid to address associated risks. While the stent-assisted coiling market has the presence of different type of stents, reports regarding periprocedural stroke and death while using the stent-assisted coiling related to poor patient selection or procedural risks.

After receiving reports of the use of stent-assisted coiling and associated procedural risks or death, FDA issued a safety alert that provided recommendations regarding safe and effective use of stent-assisted coiling (SAC) for the treatment of unruptured brain aneurysm. Stent-assisted coiling sales remain consolidated in hospitals, clinics and ambulatory surgical centers who continue to utilize stents such as a self-expandable stent, a liquid embolic device, embolic coils and flow-diversion devices. Utilization of stent-assisted coiling devices is increasing in the wake of growing awareness, advancements in healthcare infrastructure, increasing patient pool of intracranial diseases. Based on these factors, the use of stent-assisted coiling will continue to rise steadily, thereby leading to the steady growth of the stent-assisted soiling market in the coming years.

Advancement in endovascular operative techniques has facilitated treatment of wide range of intracranial aneurysms. Stent-assisted coiling is one of the minimally invasive technique in the treatment of a wide-necked intracranial aneurysm. Stents are used as scaffolds to assist coil embolization in stent-assisted coiling procedures. Stent-assisted coiling involves placing a stent inside of wide neck aneurysm to fix coil that protects damaged blood vessel walls. Nowadays, Stent-assisted coiling can be highly performed procedure for the ruptured aneurysm. However, the stent-assisted coiling diminishes the risk of stent-associated thromboembolic complications, antiplatelet therapy. Many healthcare practitioners considered stent-assisted technique as renderings technique for exposing of elevated risk of bleeding related complication if any complex surgery is consequently required. According to brain aneurysm foundation, 6 million people in the U.S. have the unruptured brain aneurysm or about 30,000 people suffer from brain aneurysm rupture.

Stent-Assisted Coiling Market: Drivers and Restraints-

Increasing prevalence of an aneurysm and intracranial disorder the major factors which expected to drive stent-assisted coiling market. Technology advancement, improvement in healthcare facilities, adoption of new surgical options are expected to boost the global stent-assisted coiling market. Adoption stent-assisted coiling over coiling, raising awareness, improvement in reimbursement scenario is driving the stent-assisted coiling market. The stent-assisted coiling market is expected to show significant growth rate in forecast period due to increasing government initiatives and adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures. However, factor such as high cost of surgical procedures, complex surgery, and lack of skilled or experienced professionals for performing surgery is restraining the growth of the global stent-assisted coiling market.

Stent-Assisted Coiling Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, stent-assisted coiling market can be segmented as:

Self-Expandable Stents

Liquid Embolic Devices

Flow-diversion devices

Embolic Coils

On the basis of the end user, the cardiac mapping system market can be segmented as:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Stent-Assisted Coiling Market: Overview

An aneurysm is a complex intracranial endovascular disease. A brain aneurysm is the reason of 5,00,000 deaths each year worldwide and half of the sufferer are younger than 50. Stent-assisted coiling is the much less invasive procedure to repair the ruptured aneurysm. Two main self-expandable stents, Neuroform and enterprise stent are usually used for stent-assisted coiling of complex intracranial aneurysms. Stent assisting coiling to ease the endovascular treatment of a wide-neck intracranial aneurysm. Introduction of new surgical procedures techniques, increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, increasing healthcare expenditures are expected to boost the stent-assisted coiling market.

Stent-Assisted Coiling Market: Region-wise Outlook

In terms of geography, cardiac mapping system market has been divided into eight regions including North- America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and Asia- Pacific excluding China & Japan (APECJ), China, Japan, Middle-East & Africa and Latin America. North America is the most dominating market for stent-assisted coiling market due to increasing healthcare expenditure and increasing adoption of stent-assisted coiling surgery. Western Europe like Germany, France, and the UK is another fastest growing region in the stent-assisted coiling market due to growing healthcare practices and development of healthcare facilities. APECJ region includes two fastest developing countries India and China, which provide the most promising market for stent-assisted coiling market players. Due to factors like increasing awareness, rapid improvement in healthcare services, large population pool and increased prevalence of intracranial diseases.

Stent-Assisted Coiling Market: Key Market Participants

Example of some key market participants in global stent-assisted coiling market identify across the value chain are DePuy Synthes, Medtronic Plc, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Stryker Corporation, OBEX Medical Limited. Some of the other companies having the significant presence in the global stent-assisted coiling market are Abbott Laboratories, ADMEDES GmbH, Balt Extrusion, Cardiatis and Penumbra, Inc. Global market players are introducing new products with better efficiency to create good market opportunities for the stent-assisted coiling market. Rising number of mergers and acquisitions, increasing number of collaborations and partnerships are key trends that are observed in the global stent-assisted coiling market.

