Metabolomics Market Growing at a CAGR of 13.4% – Growing demand for personalized medicine

PUNE, India, 2021-Mar-03 — /EPR Network/ — Major Growth Boosting Factors: The major factors driving the growth of this market are the growing R&D expenditure in the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industry, growing demand for personalized medicine and increasing use of metabolomics in toxicology testing are driving the growth of the global metabolomics industry.

Revenue Growth Opportunities: The Global Metabolomics Market size is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2025 from USD 1.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period.

Growth Opportunity:Biomarker development;

Metabolomics is used to identify new biomarkers through bioinformatics tools, which indicate the changes in the physiological state of a cell or tissue. Biomarkers are important for developing in-vitro diagnostic tools, environmental toxicology screening methods, and drug discovery and development techniques.

The omics revolution of the last decade has increased the application of metabolomics in biomedical research. As a result of these technological developments, new biomarkers are being regularly discovered. These biomarkers are required in medical sciences to better define and diagnose diseases, predict adverse drug events, and identify patient groups who would benefit from specific treatments. Moreover, in the near future, identifying biomarkers related to safety, sensitivity, and resistance to commercially available drugs will present significant growth opportunities for the metabolomics market.

Based on the product & service,

The metabolomics technology market is categorized into metabolomics instruments and bioinformatics tools and services. The metabolomics instruments segment is further categorized into separation tools and detection tools. Separation tools is sub segmented into gas chromatography, high-performance liquid chromatography, ultra-performance liquid chromatography, and capillary electrophoresis. Similarly, detection tools are categorized into nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy, mass spectrometry (MS), and surface-based mass analysis. The separation tools segment accounted for the largest share of the metabolomics market in 2019. The widespread use of separation tools in research activities, increase in funds for research projects, development of innovative technologies in these tools, and their extensive application in the drug discovery process are fueling the growth of this segment.

Based on application;

The metabolomics market has been segmented into biomarker discovery, drug discovery, toxicology testing, nutrigenomics, functional genomics, personalized medicine, and other applications. Biomarker discovery accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. The growing implications of metabolic biomarkers to access the pathophysiological health status of patients are expected to drive market growth.

Geographical Scenario: the global metabolomics market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin Ametica and Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of the North America region can be attributed to the presence of major players operating in the metabolomics technology market in the US, growing biomedical research in the US, and rising preclinical activities by CROs and pharmaceutical companies in the region.

Global Leaders: The metabolomics market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Waters Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Bruker Corporation (US), PerkinElmer (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan), Human Metabolome Technologies, Inc. (Japan), LECO Corporation (US), Metabolon, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Scion Instruments (US), DANI Instruments S.p.A. (Italy), GL Sciences (Japan), SRI Instruments (US), Kore Technology Ltd. (UK), and JASCO, Inc. (US) among others.