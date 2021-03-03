Malt Extracts and Ingredients Market Strategic Trends Growth, Revenue and Region

Chicago, 2021-Mar-03 — /EPR Network/ —

The malt extracts and ingredients market size is estimated to be valued at USD 17.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 20.4 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period. The increase in the demand for beer has majorly been driving the market for malt extracts and ingredients. Factors such as their use as a sweetening agent and their ability to raise and soften the dough have propelled their use in various applications in the food & beverage industry.

The key players in this market include GrainCorp (Australia), Malteurop (France), Rahr Corporation (US), Boortmalt (Belgium), and Groupe Soufflet (France). New product launches, expansions & investments, and partnerships were some of the core strengths of the leading players in the malt extracts and ingredients market. These strategies were adopted by the key players to increase their market presence. It also helped them diversify their businesses geographically, strengthen their distribution networks, and enhance their product portfolios. Some of the other players in the malt extracts and ingredients market are Maltproducts (US), Maltexco (Chile), Holland Malt (Netherlands), Barmalt (India), IREKS (Germany), Muntons PLC (US), Simpsons (UK), Viking Malt (Finland), Agraria (Argentina), Puremalt (Scotland), Cerex (The Netherlands), EDME Ltd. (England) Imperial Malt(India), Diastatische Producten (The Netherland), and Laihian Mallas (Finland).

The ingredients segment, by product, is projected to dominate the malt extracts and ingredients market due to their increasing use in beer production

Malt ingredients are mainly used for beer production. They are also preferred for the production of whiskey. Thus, the increase in the consumption of alcohol is expected to the market for malt ingredients during the forecast period. Ingredients are also available in both powdered and flaked forms. The high shelf life of powdered ingredients is also a driving factor, as manufacturers find them easy to distribute in remote areas. Furthermore, the rising popularity of various artisanal and craft beers is further propelling market growth.

Demand for specialty malt, by grade, to remain high during the forecast period

The market for specialty malt is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is owing to the high preference of specialty malt for food, pharmaceutical, pet food, and personal care products applications. There is a variety of standard malts in the market; these include crystal, roasted, dark, and specially kilned.

With the increasing demand for craft beer, Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the malt extracts and ingredients market

The changing lifestyle and increasing buying power of consumers have increased the demand for malt extracts and ingredients. The growth of the region is owing to the increasing production of craft beer and the rising acceptance of convenience foods among consumers due to their hectic lifestyles. Also, the inclination of the millennial population toward natural food additives and natural sweeteners drives the Asia Pacific malt-based food market, which, in turn, is driving the demand for global malt extracts and ingredients. In recent years, the rise in innovation in various applications has increased the market’s horizon. This factor is also expected to propel the market growth.