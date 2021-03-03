Harmonic Dampers Market 2018 Supply-Demand, Industry Research and End User Analysis, Outlook 2025

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-03 — /EPR Network/ —

Harmonic damper acts as an essential component of internal combustion engines. Mostly, it balances and supports the crankshaft in the internal combustion engines. The harmonic damper is also known as harmonic balancer as it assists in balancing the engine and reduces the torsional vibration in the crankshaft of the internal combustion engines. The crank without harmonic damper may twist or bend depending on the load placed by the respective pistons. The harmonic dampers are designed for a specific rpm range of the engine based on OEMs. The different types of harmonic dampers installed are based on internal combustion load conditions. Usually, the most common type of harmonic dampers is manufactured with outer mass vulcanized by the inner hub.

Harmonic Dampers Market Dynamics

The trends in the market for harmonic dampers is in sync with the growing sales of automotive. The sales of harmonic dampers are likely to increase at a rapid pace due to the rising number of vehicles in the market. The harmonic dampers capture high demand from heavy commercial vehicles and further increment in a number of commercial vehicles is likely to enhance the demand for harmonic dampers in the global market. The consumers’ preference for OEMs harmonic dampers has increased considerably. The other factor that is influencing the market growth of harmonic dampers is the need for low vibrations vehicles is also creating the demand for harmonic dampers in the market. Another market driver for the harmonic dampers is the availability of the product from different sales channels. Growth in the aftermarket sales channels is likely to increase the avenues from the global harmonic dampers market. All the above mentioned major influencing factors are highly expected to drive the global harmonic dampers market over the forecast period. The key restraining factor, such as rising penetration of electric vehicles, may hinder the global harmonic dampers market growth over the forecast period.

Harmonic Dampers Market Regional Analysis

The global harmonic dampers market is segmented into seven regions: North America, Europe, MEA, East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea), South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of South Asia), Oceania (Australia, New Zealand) and Latin America. Among the above-mentioned countries, East Asia is estimated to account for a significant market share due to the rise in the production of commercial and passenger vehicles in countries, such as China, Japan and South Korea. South Asia is anticipated to witness high growth in the global harmonic dampers market owing to the rise in sales of diesel vehicle in the region. Moreover, Middle East & Africa is projected to showcase most optimistic growth in the global harmonic dampers market due to the rise in the construction activities along with an industrial revolution across the region. Europe is one of the key maturing regions that will generate creditable opportunity in the global harmonic dampers market over the forecast period due to the existence of significant automotive manufacturer.

Harmonic dampers Market- Key Segments

The global harmonic dampers market are segmented on the basis of type, application and sales channels.

According to type, the harmonic dampers are segmented as:

Elastomer Damper

Viscous Damper

Friction-style Damper

According to applications, the harmonic dampers are segmented as:

Passengers Cars

LCV

HCV

According to the sales channels, the harmonic dampers are segmented as:

OEMs

Aftermarket

Harmonic Dampers Market Key Manufacturers

The key manufacturers in the global harmonic dampers market are Bosch, Schaeffler Group, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Valeo, DAYCO, Dorman Products, Honda, CONTINENTAL AG, BorgWarner, Knorr-Bremse Group, MPG, Geislinger, Dr. Werner Rhrs, CO.R.A, GATE, Vibratech TVD, VOITH and other market players.

Harmonic Dampers Market Competitive Analysis

The market for harmonic dampers is moderately fragmented because of the presence of key players. The necessity for improving the harmonic dampers’ reliability and performance has become one of the main areas of concentration for the automotive engines manufacturers. More modern technologies are being introduced from time to time, which is intended to enhance the performance of harmonic dampers. This would make way for the manufacturers to deliver more efficient, newer generation and technologically-advanced harmonic dampers during the forecast period.

