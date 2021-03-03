Automotive Oil Pan Market 2018 Trending Scenario, Advance Analysis and Forecast to 2025

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-03 — /EPR Network/ —

Automotive oil pans are used as a major cooling system part for a vehicle’s engine. Automotive oil pans are generally constructed with a thin steel and shaped into deeper section to hold oil that is coming out of crankcase. Automotive oil pans are located below the crankcase to serve as an oil reservoir. Automotive oil pans are designed as a sealed unit to avoid leakage and contamination of engine oil. Automotive oil pans are now being improved by using composites to reduce the overall weight of the vehicle and increase the strength. Automotive oil pan market will witness a significant increase in the market size due to the growth in the automotive industry.

Global Automotive Oil Pan Market Scenario

Automotive oil pan has witnessed significant growth in the recent years as per the demands in developed and developing countries. According to a research conducted by the company, automotive oil pan market is predicted to grow significantly in developing and under developed countries during the forecast period due to an increase in the demand for automobiles. Automotive oil pan material type is shifting to composites as they are cheaper material compared to metal and thus, there is a significant price difference in the metal and composite engine oil pans. With growing standard demand and need for noiseless vehicles, automotive oil pans are designed to absorb the maximum engine noise and vibration. Rise in vehicle production is expected to fuel the demand for automotive oil pans in the near future.

Global Automotive Oil Pan Market Dynamics

Automotive oil pan market has a very strong market growth in the future due to the rising demand in automobiles. Automotive oil pans are presently available in a wide variety of material types for increasing the efficiency of the vehicle. Automotive oil pan will boom more in developing countries in comparison to developed countries due to the higher demand rate in automobiles. The increasing number of design improvements in automotive oil pan will also be one of the key trends for the growth of the global automotive oil pan market. Increasing global automotive production, introduction of stringent regulations regarding fuel efficiency and carbon emissions, and continuous replacement of traditional automotive oil pans with lightweight composite automotive oil pans are the major growth drivers for the global automotive oil pan market.

Global Automotive Oil Pan Market Segmentation

Automotive oil pan market can be segmented on the basis of vehicle type, by product type, by material type and sales channel. On the basis of vehicle type, automotive oil pan can be segmented into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. On the basis of product type, automotive oil pan can be segmented into structural engine oil pans and non-structural engine oil pans. On the basis of material type, automotive oil pan can be segmented into aluminum engine oil pans, steel engine oil pans and composite engine oil pans. On the basis of sales channel, automotive oil pans can be segmented into OEM and aftermarket. Geographically, the global market for the automotive oil pans market can be segmented into seven regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, APEJ, Japan and MEA.

Global Automotive Oil Pan Market Regional Overview

Automotive oil pan market has a strong market in developed and developing countries as they are mature markets with more automotive fleets. Among the regions mentioned above, the Asia Pacific region ranks as the fastest growing market for automotive oil pan. China, USA and Germany are the top automobile producing countries making them a prominent market for automotive oil pan. Overall the outlook for the global automotive oil pan market will have a positive growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for automobiles.

Global Automotive Oil Pan Market Key Players

Some of the key market participants in automotive oil pan market are:

MAHLE GmbH

Dana Limited

MANN+ HUMMEL

ElringKlinger AG

POLYTEC HOLDING AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

STULZ GmbH

Magna International Inc.

Ahresty Wilmington Corporation

HWASHIN TECH

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the automotive oil pan market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also includes projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The automotive oil pan market report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, product type, and application.

