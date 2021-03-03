Logging Trucks Market 2018: Analysis by Top Key Players, Current Industry Status, Growth Opportunities, Target Audience and Forecast to 2025

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-03 — /EPR Network/ —

Logging trucks are special type of trucks that are utilized to carry logs and bulk timber products which are also called as timber lorry or trucks. Logging trucks are also known as forestry equipment and attached with flatbeds or dollied trailers. Often one or more trailer are attached with logging trucks in order to increase the load capacity of the logging trucks. There are mainly two types of logging trucks, one those are used on rough ground and trails in the forest and other which is used for transport on normal highways and roads. The road in the forest are generally rough and temporary so the logging trucks that are used in these areas should have excellent suspension and tire. Moreover, multi-axle and long log logging trucks are mostly preferred by end use industry due to their high load capacity and excellent suspension system which reduce the maintenance cost of the logging trucks.

Logging Trucks Market: Dynamics

Upsurge in the demand for furniture and wooden products across the globe indirectly propel the demand for short and long log trucks which is expected to accelerate the sales of logging trucks over the forecast period. Furthermore, growing demand for logging trucks in the hilly and terrain areas to transport heavy timber from forest to city, is also estimated to fillip the sales of logging trucks over the slated time period. In many developed region such as North America, wooden houses are preferred due to its climatic conditions. Moreover, in earthquake and flood prone areas such as Japan, Cost Rica wooden houses are preferred due to ease of maintenance and affordable price. This factor is expected to accelerate the growth of the logging trucks market. Increasing disposable income of middle class population along with rise in standard of living is one of the crucial factor for the growth of luxurious furniture which in turn is expected to hike the sales of logging truck market in the coming years.

The increasing demand for plastic and metallic furniture due to their light weight can stagnant the growth of wooden furniture which is expected to suppress the growth of logging trucks market. In current scenario, rental system of heavy duty trucks in logistics and transportation industry is expected to gain traction which will act as driver for the logging trucks market over the forecast period. The demand of renting heavy duty logging trucks in medium and small sized enterprises is quite high, so the prominent vendors are providing logging trucks on rent. Moreover, manufacturers are also focusing to get into long-term alliances with logistics and transportation industry in order to way up their market position as well as increase market share in the logging trucks market.

Logging Trucks Market: Segmentation

Logging Trucks Market can be segmented by length, capacity and sales type

On the basis of length logging trucks market can be segmented as:-

Short Logs Trucks

Long Logs Trucks

On the basis of capacity logging trucks market can be segmented as:-

Up to 40 tons

More than 40 tons

On the basis of sales type logging trucks market can be segmented as:-

New Trucks

Rental Trucks

Europe and North America are estimated to contribute significant share, owing to increase in logistic & transportation sector which has led to demand for heavy duty trucks and is anticipated for the growth of logging trucks market. Asia Pacific is expected to spearhead growth of the Logging Trucks market over the forecast period, owing to growing demand for aesthetic look wooden products due to increasing spending power of the population which in turn is expected to boost the growth of logging truck market. Moreover, booming logistic & supply chain sector and strong economic growth are some other factors that accelerating the growth of logging trucks market in Asia Pacific region. Furthermore, Latin America, Middle East & Africa are also projected to show significant growth in the upcoming years owing to increase in mining and construction activities in the regions.

Logging Trucks Market: Market Players

Examples of some of the market participants in the global Logging Trucks Market identified across the value chain includes:-

Whit-Log

Crane Equipment MFG. Corporation

Capital Industrial

Anser Manufacturing Ltd

Daimler

CC Heavy Equipment

Scania

Midwest Tractor & Equip. Co. Inc.

Peterbilt

Paccar Inc.

The Logging Trucks market research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

