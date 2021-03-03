Automotive Fuel Tank Covers Market 2018: Analysis by Top Key Players, Current Industry Status, Growth Opportunities, Target Audience and Forecast to 2025

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-03 — /EPR Network/ —

Automotive fuel tank cover protects fuel tanks from road debris, stones, dirt, and debris. Automotive fuel tanks are designed to withstand harshest driving conditions and elements. Generally, automotive fuel tanks are manufactured by high strength, heavy-duty, reinforced embossed quilted vinyl. Furthermore, automotive fuel tanks are designed to resistant environmental elements including water, mold, mildew, and UV rays. Also, with advent of fuel tank technology, the development and demand for automotive fuel tank cover have been on the uphill. Automotive fuel tank covers are custom-made to provide a snug fit. Manufacturers of automotive fuel tank cover are dedicated to develop customized and aesthetic appealing products. Automotive fuel tank cover is used as a substitute for paints. Moving ahead, independent fleet operators prefer to purchase automotive fuel tank covers through online channels, rather than offline channel.

Subsequently, the aim of the study is to analyze the most recent trends, dynamics, and potential strategies in the global automotive fuel tank cover market.

Global Automotive Fuel Tank Cover Market: Dynamics

Despite headwinds, the automotive fuel tank cover market is poised to grow at a substantial growth rate over the coming years. Increasingly stringent economic and regulatory pressures are driving the demand for automotive fuel tank cover with improved fuel economy and reduced emissions. Following the introduction of Euro VI exhaust gas norm in Europe, anticipation of no additional tightening of emission limits for commercial vehicles. Players involved in the automotive fuel tank cover market have been investing substantially to offer low-cost products. Also, the participants concentrates on expanding their product portfolio and improving the functionality, quality, safety, and environmental compatibility of automotive fuel tank convers. Moreover, choice of fleet operators also determine the sales of automotive fuel tank covers. Prevalence of conventional methods like painting and coating will likely to obstruct the demand for automotive fuel tank covers in the near future.

Global Automotive Fuel Tank Cover Market: Segments

The global automotive fuel tank cover market can be segmented on the basis of size, sales channel, application, and region

On the basis of the product type, the global automotive fuel tank cover market can be segmented as:

5-inch

26-inch

On the basis of the sales channel, the global automotive fuel tank cover market can be segmented as:

OEM

Aftermarket Offline Online



On the basis of the vehicle type, the global automotive fuel tank cover market can be segmented as:

Heavy Commercial Vehicles Buses & Coaches Trucks & Trailers

Light Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Cars

Two Wheelers

North America and Europe are the prominent markets for automotive fuel tank cover against the backdrop of high awareness for the product. The U.S. to spearhead the global automotive fuel tank cover market against the backdrop of dominance of premium trucks. The demand for automotive fuel tank cover in Latin America are expected to mainly influence by the growing shift to safeguard fuel tanks. Also, Middle East & Africa to remain one of the high growth import-driven regions over the coming years in the automotive fuel tank cover market. Prominent Latin American economies are poised to witness stronger GDP growth in the coming years, mirroring the foreseen high-level growth in automotive industry. Subsequently, Argentina, Brazil, and Chile are anticipated to observe substantial growth in the automotive fuel tank cover market. Additionally, Australia has been witnessing a moderate surge in the sales of automotive fuel tank cover for past few years.

Global Automotive Fuel Tank Cover Market: Key Participants

List of some of the prominent market participants in the global automotive fuel tank cover market discerned across the value chain include:

Belmor Inc.

Peterbilt Motors Company

A & F Bug Screens

DEI Powersports

Freightliner

Kenworth

