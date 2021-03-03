Uptake of Automotive Exhaust Silencer Market Impacted by COVID-19, Market to Remain Dormant in Near Term, Projects Fact.MR

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ —

Mufflers or silencers are mounted within the exhaust system of the vehicle. An automotive exhaust silencer is a device used to decrease the noise produced by the engine combustion during the process. The shape, shape and construction varies according to the size and type of the engine.

Globally, the automobile industry is growing at a significant rate and different vehicles are always seen on the road. The demand of automotive exhaust silencer thus has a very good potential from installment in units and also in the replacement market. With the increase in vehicle fleet of all categories, the demand of automotive exhaust silencer is growing. Subsequently the demand of the automobile vehicles is increasing day-by-day in the country, there is a significant scope of automotive exhaust silencer the demand of which is expected to increase by 7 to 9% in near future.

Request for Sample Report with Statistical Info:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4010

Automotive Exhaust Silencer Market: Market Dynamics

The growing number of vehicle coupled stringent noise regulations related to vehicle will drive the demand for automotive exhaust silencer market. Mostly, automotive exhaust silencer failure happens due to the effect of corrosion. It is due to the atmospheric conditions of the world and the acidic condensate deposit on silencer. For that purpose, composite material (glass fiber, carbon fiber, stainless steel) are being used to make automotive exhaust silencers.

Advent of electric vehicles to hamper the demand for automotive exhaust silencer market

Battery electric vehicles do not have an internal combustion engine; consequently, they no longer require a silencer. Rising demand for electric vehicles battery is likely to hamper the automotive exhaust silencer market. However, battery technology is still evolving and hence, the market is inclined more toward hybrid and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, which require an automotive silencer market.

Request for TOC of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=4010

Automotive Exhaust Silencer Market: Regional Trend/ Market Trend

The burgeoning demand for vehicles in countries like India and China is estimated to drive growth for the automotive exhaust silencer market. Manufacturers are establishing production sites in these regions so as to satiate the local demand. For instance, a prominent manufacturer opened a new facility in India to support the demand of local customers as well as OEMs such as Nissan, Daimler and BMW; which in turn is driving demand for automotive exhaust silencer in India.

Looking for Regional & Segment Analysis? Check here: (Ask Analyst)

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=4010

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates