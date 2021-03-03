Due to the Outbreak of COVID-19, Global Automotive Fuel Supply System Market Generated a Sharp Decline in Demand for the fiscal year 2020, Fact.MR Study

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ —

An automotive fuel supply system pumps, carries, filters and injects fuel in an internal combustion engine. These system are involved in every step of supplying the fuel from the fuel tank to the cylinder. A fuel supply system consists of a fuel filter, fuel tank, fuel rail, fuel pump, fuel pressure regulator, fuel pipe and injector or carburetor. Fuel from the tank is pumped into the fuel line by an electric fuel pump. The fuel passes through the fuel filter, either to the carburetor or to the fuel rail, via a fuel carrying pipe. From here, the carburetor or injector supplies fuel to the combustion chamber.

The automotive fuel supply system is a main component in a vehicle. It helps to maintain a proper fuel-air mixture according to the load conditions. This a major factor that contributes the automotive fuel supply system market. A well-designed fuel supply system can reduce the pollution simultaneously increases the efficiency of engine. Manufacturers and government bodies are emphasizing the development of advanced design of the fuel supply system due to the increased focus on reduction of pollution and rise in demand for high efficiency engines. This is one of the driver of the automotive fuel supply system market.

Automotive Fuel Supply System Market: Market Dynamics

The overall automotive fuel supply system market is projected to grow owing to increasing sales of automobiles such as passenger cars, heavy commercial vehicle, two wheelers and light commercial vehicle. The mounting demand of alternative fuels in vehicles such as LNG & CNG is also estimated to drive the demand in global automotive fuel supply system market.

Furthermore, the increase in penetration of natural gas vehicles among most of the countries is also estimated to positively impact the global automotive fuel supply system market over the years. Alternative fuels such as LNG is being used in a few countries, where in modifications in the fuel supply system are required, henceforth with increase in penetration of LNG vehicles in upcoming decade, the automotive fuel supply system market is also projected to grow considerably. A major constraint in the automobile fuel supply system market can be attributed as the rise in demand of electric vehicle, wherein no such fuel supply system is utilized.

Automotive Fuel Supply System Market: Regional Outlook

The global automotive fuel supply system market is expected to witness robust growth due to increasing sales of commercial and passenger vehicles in coming years, especially in emerging economies such as China and India.

The APAC region, despite sluggish growth in the Chinese market is anticipated to lead the automotive fuel supply systems market in the future. North America and Europe are expected to observe strong growth in the forecast period, owing to the CAFÉ standards (regulations) of fuel economy. The Mexico and United Kingdom are likely to lead the growth in these regions, individually. Poor economic conditions, owing to currency crash and commodity price, are likely to keep the automotive fuel supply systems market in South America restrained. Argentina and Peru are predicted to witness a substantial growth in the forecast period, owing to the anticipated economic recovery.

Automotive Fuel Supply System Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of vehicle type, the Automotive Fuel Supply System Market can be segmented into:

Passenger Car

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

On the base of sales channel, the Automotive Fuel Supply System Market can be segmented into:

OEM

Aftermarket

On the basis of components type, the Automotive Fuel Supply System Market can be segmented into:

Storage

Engine Control Units

Pressure Regulators

Fuel Pumps

Fuel Injectors

Throttle Position Sensor

Some of the market manufacturers identified in the Automotive Fuel Supply System market across the globe are:

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Delphi Automotive PLC

Keehin Corporation

Landi Renzo SPA

Magneti Marelli SPA

Magna International Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Standard Motor Products Inc.

TI Automotive

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

