Hybrid Powertrain Systems Market Set for an Impressive CAGR through 2029; Coronavirus Crisis to Fabricate Growth Opportunities, Concludes Fact.MR Research

The combination of an internal combustion engine, conventional powertrain components and transmission, with new electric motor, electric components, power electronics and high voltage energy storage, such as a battery is known as hybrid powertrain systems. Hybrid powertrain systems can also be defined as a combination of electrical powertrain and fuel powertrain. With the inculcation of advanced techniques in the hybrid powertrain systems new prototypes have been introduced in the market resulting in product acceptance by the end users thereby additionally augmenting the market growth in the recent times.

By incorporating in the drive train the hybrid vehicles have achieved the reduced fuel consumption, in addition to an (IC) internal combustion engine, an energy storage device and a way of converting the stored energy into mechanical motion. Therefore the hybrid powertrain systems includes all of the components used to transform the stored potential energy. Hybrid electric vehicles combine a battery or super capacitor supplemented by an internal combustion engine (ICE) that can recharge the batteries or power the vehicle and some of the other hybrid powertrain systems use flywheels to store the energy.

Hybrid Powertrain Systems Market: Dynamics

The development of Hybrid Powertrain Systems efficiently combines the expertise of the different single components with the capabilities to integrate these components into a system optimized to meet CO2/fuel consumption reduction targets. Another factor that is promoting the adoption of hybrid powertrain systems market across the globe is growing government initiatives such as exemptions from the road tax, free car parking and subsidies for the purchase of hybrid vehicles. The increasing adoption of the hybrid vehicles is thus projected to aid the global hybrid powertrain systems market during the upcoming periods. The hybrid powertrain systems assist in reducing vehicle emissions and fuel consumption, thus making it a preferred choice amidst convention powertrain systems market. Hybrid enabling technologies are more efficient and produce no emissions which leads to one of the major motive for the progress of the hybrid powertrain systems market.

However, high production cost allied with the powertrain is estimated to emerge as a major challenge to the hybrid powertrain systems market growth. Moreover, the use of hybrid vehicles presently has been relegated to the developed economic countries in the globe.

Hybrid Powertrain Systems Market: Segmentation

The hybrid powertrain systems market can be segmented by vehicle type, design, component, and application.

By vehicle type, the hybrid powertrain systems market can be segmented as:

Hybrid Vehicles

Plug-in Hybrid Vehicles

Electric Vehicles

By design, the hybrid powertrain systems market can be segmented as:

Parallel Hybrid Powertrain

Series Hybrid Powertrain

Power-Split Hybrid Powertrain

By component, the hybrid powertrain systems market can be segmented as:

Prime Mover

Electric motor with DC/DC converter

DC/AC inverter

Controller

Energy Storage System

Transmission System

By application, the hybrid powertrain systems market can be segmented as:

Passengers Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Hybrid Powertrain Systems Market: Regional Outlook

The surging focus of the development of the hybrid vehicle technology in the growing markets like East Asia anticipate to see a noteworthy growth for hybrid powertrain systems. The mounting demand for hybrid electric vehicles as a cost effective option is expected to propel the demand for hybrid powertrain systems in the growing markets like South Asia, and (MEA) Middle East and Africa in the next decade.

The introduction of the stringent emission regulations in mature countries like North America and Europe have increased the demand for superior powertrains, which are more light in weight, and hence, help in improving the vehicle performance, increasing fuel economy, and decreasing emissions.

The transportation sector is concentrating to benefit more passengers by transforming their fleets by adding new generation transportation methods that are more light weighted and fuel efficient. The increasing breadth of the passenger traffic will drive the hybrid powertrain systems market prominently.

Hybrid Powertrain Systems Market: Market Participants

Some of the examples of the market participants in the hybrid powertrain systems market, identified across the value chain include:

Knorr-Bremse Group.

Continental AG

Magna International

Delphi Automotive PLC

Punch Powertrain Nanjing Co Ltd.

Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

The Voith Group

JATCO Ltd.

ZF Friedrichshafen

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

Borgwarner Inc.

BAE Systems plc

The research report on hybrid powertrain systems market presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The hybrid powertrain systems market report also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report on hybrid powertrain systems market provides analysis and information according to market segments such as aircraft type, wing type, material type and aileron type.

