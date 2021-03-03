The Global Demand for White Carbon Black Market Anticipated to Surge Amid the rapidly Increasing COVID-19 Infections, Fact.MR Report

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-03 — /EPR Network/ —

White carbon black is nothing but fumed silica that is high purity colloidal powder with high surface area and low density. It is generally used to replace carbon black. It is commonly used as an anti-sagging, thickening or reinforcing, and anti-settling agent. White carbon black is manufactured from flame pyrolysis of silicon tetrachloride or from quartz sand vaporization process using electric arc. White carbon black serves as a desiccant and is used as a light abrasive in toothpastes. White carbon black is not listed as a carcinogenic by NTP, OSHA, or IARC.

White Carbon Black Market: Dynamics

The white carbon black market is highly fragmented with most of the global production being concentrated in China. More than 65% of white carbon black is consumed by the rubber & tire industry. The rise and fall in the rubber & tire industry directly affects the demand for white carbon black. White carbon black is used as a catalyst carrier in chemical industries as well. Shoe soles are the one of the prominent areas of application for white carbon black. Besides, it is also used in the paints & coatings industry. Its use in marine paints is considered to be one of the niche applications of white carbon black. In the medical industry, white carbon black is used in dental composites, creams, lotions, and gels. The demand from the medical industry is expected to further increase with increasing healthcare spending by consumers around the world.

Due to its white color & transparent nature, it is also used in the manufacturing of light bulbs and fluorescent tubes. White carbon black is also used as a structural adhesive in the production of rotor blades in wind power plants. Many companies have manufactured customized white carbon black products to improve its performance in specific applications. For example, Zeosil developed by Solvay is used in energy-efficient tires (green tires) that has reduced the fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by 7% without altering the tire performance. It also offers 25% less rolling resistance and 10% more grip in snow. Besides, white carbon black has applications in electrical & electronics as well, where it is used in the manufacturing of high voltage cables and in jellification of battery acids.

The ongoing tariff wars between global economies such as China-US, Japan-South Korea, and others have adversely impacted the demand for white carbon black directly and indirectly. The slowdown seen in automotive and construction industries is also a result of the trade war.

White Carbon Black Market: Segments

On the basis of grade, the white carbon black market can be segmented as-

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Footwear

Tires

Paints

Coatings

Toothpaste

Silicone Rubber

Pesticides

Others

On the basis of region, the white carbon black market can be segmented as-

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

White Carbon Black: Regional Outlook

The global demand for white carbon black is expected to increase owing to the increasing use of white carbon black in different application areas. The demand for white carbon black is anticipated to remain high in the Asia Pacific region with the growth of the tire & rubber industry. Also, rise of the middle class is also expected to drive the demand for white carbon black. The demand in North America and Europe regions is expected to be moderate due to the slow growth in the automotive and tire industry. Also, the tariff war between the US and China is expected to adversely affect the trade of white carbon black as most of the manufacturing facilities are located in China. The demand for white carbon black in Latin America is expected to increase as well. The demand for white carbon black in Middle East & Africa region is anticipated to experience gradual growth.

White Carbon Black: Key Players

The white carbon black market is dominated by Chinese players. Global key players include Bashkir Soda Company, Tokuyama Corporation, Solvay, Cabot Bluestar Chemical (Jiangxi) Company Limited, Wacker Chemie AG, Evonik Industries, Dow Corning, Orisil, Rhodia, PPG Industries, Tong Hua Shuang Long Chemical Co., Ltd., China Silicon Corporation Ltd, Fushite Group, Quechen Silicon Chemical Co., Ltd., Xinxiang Yellow River Fine Chemical Industry Co., Ltd, Jinneng, Sanming Fengrun Chemical Co., Ltd., Guangxing Chemical Group, TEMS, Nocil, and others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the white carbon black market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The white carbon black market report provides analysis and information, according to market segments such as grade, application, and region.

