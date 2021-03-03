Workshop Management Software Market Intelligence Study for Comprehensive Insights

As the standard of living has increased, the demand for basic amenities such as water, electricity, utilities have become essential.

The increasing demand for electricity to run electronic goods has created high pressure on the electricity department to efficiently supply the correct amount of electricity everywhere as per the demand.

This has led to the adoption of substation automation system that can automate the tasks performed at the substation. A substation automation system provides control, monitoring, protection and other capabilities at the substation. The substation automation system helps in detecting the fault location in the distribution systems that help in electricity distribution

Substation Automation System Market: Segmentation

The substation automation system market can be categorized on the basis of components, and the type of substation. On the basis of components, the demand for controllers & remote terminal units is expected to rise exponentially due to the rising need for substation data acquisition & control. On the basis of type of substation, the demand for substation automation system in distribution substation will increase in order to optimize the process of power distribution.

Substation Automation System market can be segmented on the basis of components:

Controllers & Remote Terminal Units

Graphical User Interface

Communication Elements

Power Management System

Engineering Tools

Others

Substation Automation System market can be segmented on the type of substation:

Transmission

Distribution

Others

Substation Automation System Market: Competitive Landscape

Examples of some of the key players operating in the Substation Automation System market are Operation Technology, Inc., ABB Ltd., Crompton Greaves, Schneider Electric, Elipse Software, Power System Engineering, Inc., General Electric, Netcontrol Group, SAE IT-systems GmbH & Co. KG, Siemens Industry, Inc. and Eaton Corporation Plc .

The Substation Automation System market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

