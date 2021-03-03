Smart Industries Market– Global Upcoming Demand & Growth Analysis 2018 to 2028

The digital transformation is changing the way businesses are using connected technologies in the manufacturing and industrial sector for business advantage. The evolution of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the rise in industrial automation are driving the smart industries market. Presently, the industries across the globe are facing industrial revolution, i.e. industry 4.0 that enables them to integrate machines with the connected technologies. Technologies such as cobotics, machine learning, data analytics, and the Internet of Things (IoT) are driving the growth of smart industries market.

Global Smart Industries Market: Segmentation

Segmentation Overview

The smart industries market can be segmented on the basis of type, tools, end-use industry and region. The connected manufacturing and connected logistics are the most widely used technologies for industrial applications. Also, the evolution of IoT and big data is one of the factors that boosts the growth of smart industries market. Smart manufacturing and smart utilities are widely used technologies in smart industries market.

Segmentation of smart industries market based on type:

  • Smart Manufacturing
  • Smart Connected Logistics
  • Connected Agriculture
  • Smart Retail
  • Smart Utilities
  • Smart Healthcare
  • Smart Transportation
  • Smart Education
  • Others

Segmentation of the smart industries market based on tools:

  • Internet of Things (IoT)
  • Big Data
  • Machine Learning
  • Artificial Intelligence
  • Cobotics
  • Others

Segmentation of the smart industries market based on end-use industry:

  • Manufacturing
  • Transportation
  • Supply Chain & Logistics
  • Retail & Consumer Goods
  • Healthcare
  • Agriculture
  • Education
  • Energy & Utilities

Global Smart Industries Market: Competition Landscape

Examples of some of the key players in the global smart industries market include Bosch Ltd, Accenture plc, General Electric Company, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Siemens AG, Telefonica S.A., Robert Bosch Manufacturing Solutions GmbH, Software AG, KPMG International, etc.

Global Smart Industries Market: Regional Outlook

The North America region is expected to dominate the smart industries market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific region. The smart industries market in North America is expected to witness higher growth due to the vast presence of prominent vendors in smart industries market in the U.S. The demand for smart industries in Europe is increasing due to the evolution of Industry 4.0 and internet of things (IoT) for smart applications across industries. Also, the rise in smart city projects and connected devices are the driving forces of smart industries market in the Asia Pacific region. Latin America and MEA are projected to contribute a significant share of the global smart industries market over the forecast period.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

  • Global Smart Industries Market Segments
  • Global Smart Industries Market Dynamics
  • Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017
  • Global Smart Industries Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2028
  • Supply & Demand Value Chain for Smart Industries Market
  • Global Smart Industries Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
  • Competition & Companies involved in Smart Industries Market
  • Smart Industries Technology
  • Value Chain of Smart Industries
  • Global Smart Industries Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis of Global Smart Industries Market includes

  • North America
    • US
    • Canada
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Argentina
    • Chile
    • Peru
    • Rest of LatAm
  • Europe
    • EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain)
    • UK
    • BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg)
    • NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden)
    • Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.)
    • Rest of Europe
  • CIS & Russia
  • Japan
  • APEJ
    • Greater China
    • India
    • Korea
    • ASEAN Countries
    • Rest of APEJ
  • Middle East & Africa
    • GCC Countries
    • Turkey
    • Iran
    • Israel
    • South Africa
    • Rest of MEA

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain.

The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

