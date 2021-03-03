Intelligent Process Automation Market – Global Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges 2018 to 2027

Businesses today requires advanced technologies that can enhance the efficiency of their operations. The advancement in technology is making it complex for companies to regularly change their IT systems due to budget restraints. Thus, companies have now started adopting advanced technologies such as intelligent process automation. The intelligent process automation is the integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, cognitive automation and machine learning into robotic process automation

Intelligent Process Automation Market: Segmentation

The intelligent process automation market can be categorized on the basis of technologies, component and industry. On the basis of technology in the intelligent process automation market, the demand for robotic process automation will grow since it provides operational and productivity gains. On the basis of components, the demand for services will grow in the forecast period. The demand for intelligent process automation in BFSI and utility sector will grow in order to automate complex everyday transactions.

Intelligent process automation market can be segmented on the basis of technologies:

Robotic Process Automation

Smart workflow

Machine Learning

Natural-language generation

Cognitive Technology

Others

Intelligent process automation market can be segmented on the basis of components as:

Intelligent Process Automation Software

Intelligent Process Automation Services

Intelligent Process Automation market can be segmented on the basis of industry as:

IT & Telecom

Healthcare and Life Science

BFSI

Travel, transportation and Logistics

Utilities and Energy

Others

Intelligent Process Automation Market: Competitive Landscape

Examples of some of the key players operating in the Intelligent Process Automation market are Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., UiPath Inc., Nintex Global Ltd., Accesa, WORKFUSION, INC.. , Software AG, Red Hat, Inc., IBM Corporation, K2 Inc. and Bonitasoft, Inc.

The Intelligent Process Automation market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain.

The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies

