Lithotripsy Devices Market Set for Moderate Growth in Near Term; Sales to Suffer in Immediate Future Due to COVID-19 Pandemic, Says a Fact.MR Report

The lithotripsy devices market is projected to continue its steady growth due to the burgeoning cases of kidney stones, coupled with the surging demand for minimally invasive medical treatments. According to Fact.MR report, the lithotripsy devices market is anticipated to accelerate at 4.3% CAGR during 2018-2026 to reach a value of US$ 1,095.2 MN by the end of 2026. In recent past, lithotripsy has become the most preferred way of treating kidney stones, owing to myriad advantages of lithotripsy devices, such as low cost, relative safety, negligible recovery time and positive results.

The Fact.MR report on lithotripsy devices market opines that the growing adoption of lithotripsy devices owing to their ability to treat all kinds of kidney stones with impressive success rates for ureteral stones without any considerable complications has been underpinning gains in lithotripsy devices market.

Surging Incidence of Urolithiasis to Boost Sales of Lithotripsy Devices

Urolithiasis is a widely prevalent urologic issue, which constitutes considerable burden on the healthcare system across the globe. According to Fact.MR report on lithotripsy devices market, apart from widespread prevalence, urolithiasis has been linked to an increased risk of end-stage renal failure, which has further accelerated the demand for lithotripsy devices. As per the U.S. National Institutes of Health, urolithiasis affects roughly 12% of the worldwide population once in lifetime. The report opines that the growing prevalence of kidney stones is likely to drive the growth of lithotripsy devices market during the forecast period. The rapidly advancing technology and manifold extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy procedures are anticipated to act as a main growth driver for lithotripsy devices market, as per Fact.MR study. Further, lithotripsy devices’ manufacturers are focusing on creating novel and cutting-edge lithotripsy devices, which is expected to fuel growth in global lithotripsy devices market during 2018-2026.

The Fact.MR report on lithotripsy devices opines that lithotripsy procedures are likely to become an outpatient procedure in the forthcoming years, witnessing a robust growth in ambulatory surgical center segment by end users. Though there are newer ways for the treatment of kidney stones, patients are increasingly opting for minimally invasive or non-invasive treatment as a viable method for kidney stones treatment. Furthermore, as modern day lithotripters provide a wide range of settings to clinicians, medical practitioners get the liberty to adopt diverse combinations with various effects during the procedure. However, the prevalence of substitutes for kidney stones treatment is likely to dampen the growth of lithotripsy market during the foreseeable period. Additionally, adverse effects linked to the use lithotripsy, such as internal bleeding is another key factor likely to dampen the growth of lithotripsy devices market.

Europe to Dominate Lithotripsy Devices Market with Prevalence of Key Market Players

According to Fact.MR analysis of lithotripsy devices market, Europe is envisaged to dominate lithotripsy devices market and is projected to reach US$ 307.5 MN by the end of foreseeable period due to the presence of leading market players in the region. Europe will be closely trialed by Asia-Pacific excluding China (APEC) lithotripsy devices market. APEC lithotripsy devices market is likely to account for second largest value share in lithotripsy devices market due to increasing burden of chronic diseases in tandem with the developing healthcare infrastructure in the region, apart from the growing initiatives to promote adoption of lithotripsy devices.

