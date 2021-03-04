The Importance of Proper Cleaning and Sanitisation During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Melbourne, Australia, 2021-Mar-04 — /EPR Network/ — Highly-experienced global healthcare professionals and scientists have been conducting the research and development process to combat the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak and encourage people to follow the standard precautionary guidelines.

With people advised to maintain physical distancing and good hygiene habits, they are constantly reminding everyone to keep their homes and offices clean and sanitised. According to microbiologists, the virus is transmitted via direct contact with respiratory droplets of an infected individual. It can transmit from one person to another if someone touches the contaminated surfaces.

Since the virus can last for 24 to 72 hours on different surfaces, it is important to pay special attention to cleaning, sanitisation and disinfection processes. Apart from removing visible dirt and accumulated dust particles, follow disinfection practices to alleviate the potential for coronavirus contamination in the homes, offices, gyms, schools, etc.

However, people are still not safe due to the lack of information and the right disinfection methods. As per the latest report, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Victoria are 20,481 till now. It is high time for everyone to take precautionary guidelines seriously and focus on sprucing up the house using the tried and tested products.

First, eliminate dust, dirt, grime, and stubborn stains from almost all surfaces in a home. Using microfiber cloths can do wonders when it comes to fetching dust particles. Also, use white vinegar and warm soapy water to treat spills and tough stains instead of using chemically-loaded products.

For sanitisation and disinfection, use products that contain at least 70 per cent of alcohol concentration. It has been proved that alcohol-based cleaning products and disinfectants are more effective when it comes to killing the COVID-19 virus.

Focus on high-touch surfaces of your home in Melbourne, including the door knobs, cabinet handles, cupboards, light switches, laptops, toys, cell phones, remote control, handles of kitchen appliances, sinks, faucets, floors, etc. The routine application of such disinfectants to surfaces through direct spraying is not recommended for COVID-19. Apply the products through a cloth or wipe the surface using a cloth soaked in the disinfectant.

It is important to clean the surface first because germs and viruses love to hide and spread in dirty areas. So, remove the dust and grime first before applying the disinfectant. Despite proper methods, daily cleaning and sanitisation is also important to maintain the highest level of hygiene in the house. Those who are moving out of a rental property in the middle of a global health emergency in Melbourne should follow the guidelines to protect their family from the virus. Also, hiring well-trained and dedicated end of lease cleaners can make a huge difference because they use the best methods to give you safe and secure service. For more information, you can visit here: https://www.bondcleaninginmelbourne.com.au/end-of-lease-cleaning/ and know everything about the safe and sound end of lease cleaning in Melbourne. Make sure you consider all the cleaning guidelines and use the right products to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.