Top Leaders of Tangential Flow Filtration Market and Business Strategies

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Mar-03 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report Tangential Flow Filtration Market is expected to grow from USD 944 million in 2019 to USD 1,590 million by 2024 at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=72081607

The growth of this market is primarily attributed to factors such as the advantages of tangential flow filtration over normal flow filtration and the increasing adoption of single-use technologies. On the other hand, the high capital expenditure required to set up new production facilities is the major factor restraining the growth of this market.

The major players in the tangential flow filtration market include Merck Millipore (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), Repligen Corporation (US) , and Parker Hannifin Corporation (US). These players have adopted various growth strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, agreements, partnerships & collaborations, and expansion to increase their presence in the global TFF market.

Danaher Corporation (US) is the second-largest player in the global tangential flow filtration market. Danaher operates in the TFF market through its subsidiary Pall Corporation (a part of its life science business). The high demand for Danaher’s TFF from the biopharmaceutical industry in Western Europe, North America, and high-growth markets, particularly in the Asia Pacific, has led to sales growth in the company’s separation, filtration, and purification portfolios. Danaher focuses on several organic and inorganic strategies such as product launches, expansions, and partnerships to cater to the high demand in these markets. During 2017–2019, the company has entered into partnership with biopharmaceutical manufacturers such as Celltheon Corporation (US) and BioScience Corporation (US) to offer cost-effective single-use tangential flow filtration solutions.

Merck Millipore (US) is the largest player in the global tangential flow filtration market. The company provides an expansive range of tangential flow filtration products. Its strong product portfolio, brand recognition, and the high demand for bioprocess technologies, including TFF, from bioprocessing business units, particularly in the Asia Pacific and North America, have significantly contributed to the growth of this segment. The company adopted organic strategies such as product launches and expansions to maintain its profitable growth and position in this market. In 2018, the company launched TFF Pellicon Capsule with Ultracel Membrane and established a single-use manufacturing facility in China to support local biomanufacturing. With such strategic initiatives, Merck Millipore will enable sustained growth in the market.

Request Free Report Sample: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=72081607

In 2019, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the Tangential Flow Filtration Market, followed by Europe. The largest share of the North American market is attributed to the presence of a well-established biopharmaceutical industry and significant R&D spending by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. An increasing focus on the enhancement of productivity and efficiency in biopharmaceutical manufacturing processes has also driven the adoption of membrane filters and membrane systems in the separation and purification processes.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com