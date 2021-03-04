Top Leaders of Single use Bioreactors Market and Business Strategies

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Mar-03 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report Single use Bioreactors Market is projected to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2025 from USD 1.7 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period.

The growth of the Single use Bioreactors Market is mainly driven by the increasing adoption of SUBs among small companies and startups, reduced automation complexity, ease in the cultivation of marine organisms, reduced energy and water consumption, the growing biologics market, technological advancements in SUBs, and increasing Biopharmaceutical R&D.

The prominent players operating in the single-use bioreactors market are Sartorius Stedim Biotech (France), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Danaher Corporation (US), and Merck Millipore (Germany).

Thermo Fisher Scientific is the second-largest player in the single-use bioreactors market. Thermo Fisher Scientific operates in the single-use bioreactors market through the life science solutions business segment. To further increase its share in the single-use bioreactors market, the company focuses on growth strategies such as acquisitions and expansion. From 2017 to 2019, the company expanded its business in the US, China, and Scotland. In 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific acquired the Advanced Bioprocessing business from BD. This acquisition strengthened Thermo Fishers Life Sciences Solutions business segment.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech held the leading position in the single use bioreactors market in 2019. Sartorius focuses on strengthening its position in the market by adopting organic and inorganic strategies such as product launches and expansions. During the past three years, Sartorius Stedim Biotech launched SUB systems such as BIOSTAT STR Generation 3 Single-Use Bioreactor, BIOSTAT RM TX Single-Use Bioreactor, and BIOSTAT STR. In 2019, Sartorius agreed to acquire parts of Danaher’s Life Science portfolio, which is complementary to the portfolio of Sartorius’s laboratory and bioprocess business. This transaction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2020.

North America accounted for the largest share of the single use bioreactors market, followed by Europe in 2019. The large share of the North American regional segment can be attributed to the presence of a well-established biopharmaceutical industry and major players operating in the single-use bioreactors market.

