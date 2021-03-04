Rocket and Missile Market worth 70.00 Billion USD by 2022

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Mar-04 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Rocket and Missile Market by Type (Missile, Rocket), Launch Mode (Surface-to-Surface, Surface-to-Air, Air-to-Air, Air-to-Surface, Subsea-to-Surface), Propulsion (Solid, Liquid, Hybrid, Scramjet, Turbojet, Ramjet) & Region – Global Forecast to 2022″, The rocket and missile market is projected to grow from USD 55.53 Billion in 2017 to USD 70.00 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.74% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing geopolitical conflicts, war, and terrorism, which are driving the demand for rockets and missiles globally.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=203298804

Based on type, the missile segment is projected to lead the rocket and missile market during the forecast period.

Based on type, the rocket and missile market was dominated by the missile segment in 2017 and is expected to continue its dominance till 2022. Missiles are versatile weapons and can be fired in various modes, angles, and platforms. To inflict maximum damage on adversaries, missiles are now equipped with guidance technologies which enable them hit targets with precision. Developing countries such as China and India, among others, are investing more in ballistic missiles. These countries are investing more in advanced technologies and focusing on manufacturing a wide range of offensive fighting vehicles. For instance, in May 2017, China tested its DF-26 missile which can attack aircraft carriers and air defense batteries with precision. India recently signed a contract with Israel to acquire more than 275 launchers and 5,500 spike missiles. The deal includes transfer of technology to build another 1500 launchers and 30,000 missiles.

Based on launch mode, the surface-to-surface segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The rocket and missile market has been analyzed and segmented based on launch mode into surface-to-surface, surface-to-air, air-to-air, air-to-surface, and subsea-to-surface. The rocket and missile market is dominated by the surface-to-surface segment. This segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, primarily driven by the upgrade and modernization programs, procurement of cruise as well as ballistic missiles, and use of advance guidance systems.

The U.S., China, and India are expected to be lucrative markets for rockets and missiles.

The U.S., China, and India are expected to be the largest rocket and missile markets in the coming years. The U.S. is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period. This rapid growth can be attributed to the increasing research and development activities undertaken in the region for the development of advanced technology-based designs of man portable warfare systems. The China rocket and missile market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. China has been investing heavily in the design and development of guided man-portable air defense systems over the last five years.

Speak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=203298804

Major players in the rocket and missile market are Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.), MBDA, Inc. (U.K.), Rafael Advanced Defense Systems (Israel), Thales Group (France), Saab AB (Sweden), Raytheon Company (U.S.), and Kongsberg Gruppen (Norway), among others.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com