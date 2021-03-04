Gym Ball Market Insights, Deep Analysis of Key Vendor in the Industry 2018-2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-04 — /EPR Network/ —

Increase in number of health-conscious demographic along with rapid shift towards healthy lifestyle has been driving the demand for various fitness equipment including gym ball. The gym ball is widely used to improve core stability and balance as well as to strengthen and stretch muscles of the body. Growing awareness about health and fitness on the account of high prevalence of diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases and government initiatives to promote good health are the key factors driving the gym ball market. Emerging trends among youth population to gain muscular strength as well as improve one’s appearance have been influencing the development of gym ball market.

Hectic schedule, sedentary lifestyle, and unhealthy food consumption have led to adoption of in-home equipment, especially gym ball which not only take up much space but also a very low investment compared to other gym equipment. With transition in living habits, leading to obesity and other lifestyle diseases, gym ball market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years. Manufacturers are putting efforts on product innovation and changing their retail strategies towards ecommerce sites which may create lucrative opportunities for players operating in the gym ball market.

Global Gym Ball Market: Snapshot

With more number of fitness conscious people hitting the gyms, various gym accessories have become popular. One of those is the gym ball. There are a range of balls available in the global gym ball market these days to suit one’s height, weight and purpose. For instance, there are small exercise balls, large exercise balls, toning balls of smaller size, medicines or therapy balls, and foot massage balls. They help in toning the body by helping gym users to stretch. They are used in physiotherapy for back pain patients, and also for core training too. Such wide ranging uses is providing an impetus to global gym ball market.

Apart from the rising tribe of health conscious people, other factors too are serving to boost the global gym ball market. Those include relatively less entry barriers leading to a proliferation of players and products. Online ecommerce platforms too are impacting sales positively.

As people worldwide shift towards a more sedentary and stressful life, with long hours chained to one’s office desk, the global gym ball market is set to receive a definitive fillip. This is because, most of them opt for gymming or workout at home in the afterhours to relax.

Gym Ball – A Popular Trend in the Rapidly Expanding Fitness Industry

The health and fitness industry is witnessing excellent growth with over 201,000 health clubs and more than 162 million health club members worldwide. According to a report published by the IHRSA Foundation, the health club industry accounted for over US$ 83 billion in revenue, in 2016. With the emergence of innovative trends in the health and fitness industry, these numbers are likely to increase further in the upcoming years. An increasing number of health club members willing to participate in innovative forms of fitness activities is expected to contribute to the growth of the gym ball market.

Increasing health awareness and active participation in fitness activities is giving rise to innovative forms of exercises and gym equipment, such as gym ball. Core training has been one of the top fitness trends over the past few years, which involves the use of gym balls or exercise balls. Growing use of gym balls in various fitness activities, especially the ones that require stability devices, is boosting the development of the gym ball market. Most fitness professionals are developing various fitness programs that involve gym balls attributing to their growing popularity among individuals across the globe.

Gym balls are being used in various fitness applications to improve multiple muscle systems and establishing/restoring the balance of the body’s natural processes. Increasing popularity of gym balls in the fitness, as well as rehabilitation industry, is now boosting its demand in the private sector. Professional athletes are making more aggressive use of gym balls to improve their physical strength and athletic performance. A constantly widening range of applications of gym balls in the fitness industry is complementing the burgeoning growth of the gym ball market.

Not Just in Health Clubs, But Gym Balls Now Find a Place is Corporate Offices

Over 60%-80% adults experience lower back pain at least once in their lifetime, and its prevalence is increasing across the world. Sitting on office chairs all day long can be an extremely painful experience for working professionals with lower back pain or spinal cord disorders. Increasing awareness about the benefits of using a gym ball or stability ball in special physiological exercises or therapies is boosting its adoption in corporate offices as well. As sitting on a gym ball and not on an office chair can improve the blood circulation and relieve back pain, using it as a chair is gaining popularity in the corporate culture. Manufacturers in the gym ball market can consider this as a wonderful opportunity to improve their product portfolio and sales across various industrial sectors.

Although, various government organizations that regulate occupational health and safety conditions recommend not using gym balls instead of office chairs complying with the workplace safety regulations. Due to the lack of evidence on the benefits of using gym balls as just a small part of a fitness regime, no official organization supports the use of gym balls as office chairs. It can make a negative impact on the growth of the gym balls market. Also, replacing certified office chair by fitness balls can create risks of introducing a hazard and induce needs for work-related injury management. It is a major factor that can reduce demand for fitness balls in the corporate sector and hamper the growth of the gym ball market in the upcoming years.

Manufacturers Introducing Various Types of Gym Balls Appropriate for Their Potential Use

Gym balls are used for a wide range of applications in health clubs, including physiotherapy for back pain patients, yoga, and core training. Consumers are becoming highly critical of various factors, such as burst-proof ratings, its applications, and cost while purchasing gym balls. Depending on its applications, manufacturers are producing various types of gym balls such as large exercise balls, small exercise balls, medicines or therapy balls, small toning balls, and foot massage balls. Manufacturers are focusing on dynamic consumer demands to produce highly efficient gym balls that perfectly suit their intended applications. Incorporating innovative designs, material, and manufacturing technologies to produce high-quality and cost-efficient gym balls in one of the popular trends in the gym balls market.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on Market Dynamics Market Size Market Segments Demand & Supply Trends Current Issues and Challenges Companies and Competitor Landscape Value Chain Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico. Brazil) Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain) Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand) Japan Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

Highlights from the Report Elaborated scenario of the parent market Transformations in the market dynamics Detailed segmentation of the target market Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume Latest industry developments and trends Competition landscape Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis Unbiased analysis on performance of the market Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

