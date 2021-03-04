Eziway Giving Salary Packaging Benefits to Australian People Which Helps Them To Save Thousands

Eziway

Posted on 2021-03-04 by in Financial // 0 Comments

Pakenham, India, 2021-Mar-04 — /EPR Network/ —

Who is Eziway Salary Packaging?

For over a decade we’ve been at the forefront of developing systems and providing service offerings to the not-for-profit sector including charities, public health, community and disability service providers.

We developed an industry leading software and dedicated service model, which is designed to manage this complex tax arrangement.

Our cloud-based administration system, developed in-house, provides faultless salary packaging services. Organisations can tap into its power via our equally sophisticated online portal and app, which provides transparent, real-time data and interactive account functionalities.

What is Salary Packaging?

Salary Packaging, also known as Salary Sacrificing, is an ATO approved workplace benefits program, which serves as a value proposition for both employers and employees. As an Employer, Salary Packaging goes a long way to retaining your most valuable asset, your staff. As an Employee, Salary Packaging lets you minimize tax and maximize your income.

What can I Salary Package?

Salary Packaging is an ATO-approved method of restructuring your gross salary in order to pay less tax. As an employer, the ATO gives you generous tax benefits that you can then pass on to your employees.

The benefits available depend on your Employer’s Salary Packaging Policy and may include:

  • Mortgage repayments
  • Rent payments
  • Personal loans
  • Credit Card repayments
  • Portable devices
  • Novated Car Leases
  • Remote living costs
  • Entertainment expenses
  • Venue hire

What are the benefits of Salary Packaging?

Some of the benefits include being able to salary package certain lifestyle benefits or other various expenses such as your mortgage, rent, car or personal loan or credit card repayments.

With Eziway, our consultants can tailor a salary packaging arrangement based on each employee’s personal circumstances that aims to reduce their taxable income and increase their take home pay based on your organisation’s policy and industry.

For more details visit: Eziway.net.au

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution