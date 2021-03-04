Eziway Giving Salary Packaging Benefits to Australian People Which Helps Them To Save Thousands

Pakenham, India, 2021-Mar-04 — /EPR Network/ —

Who is Eziway Salary Packaging?

For over a decade we’ve been at the forefront of developing systems and providing service offerings to the not-for-profit sector including charities, public health, community and disability service providers.

We developed an industry leading software and dedicated service model, which is designed to manage this complex tax arrangement.

Our cloud-based administration system, developed in-house, provides faultless salary packaging services. Organisations can tap into its power via our equally sophisticated online portal and app, which provides transparent, real-time data and interactive account functionalities.

What is Salary Packaging?

Salary Packaging, also known as Salary Sacrificing, is an ATO approved workplace benefits program, which serves as a value proposition for both employers and employees. As an Employer, Salary Packaging goes a long way to retaining your most valuable asset, your staff. As an Employee, Salary Packaging lets you minimize tax and maximize your income.

What can I Salary Package?

Salary Packaging is an ATO-approved method of restructuring your gross salary in order to pay less tax. As an employer, the ATO gives you generous tax benefits that you can then pass on to your employees.

The benefits available depend on your Employer’s Salary Packaging Policy and may include:

Mortgage repayments

Rent payments

Personal loans

Credit Card repayments

Portable devices

Novated Car Leases

Remote living costs

Entertainment expenses

Venue hire

What are the benefits of Salary Packaging?

Some of the benefits include being able to salary package certain lifestyle benefits or other various expenses such as your mortgage, rent, car or personal loan or credit card repayments.

With Eziway, our consultants can tailor a salary packaging arrangement based on each employee’s personal circumstances that aims to reduce their taxable income and increase their take home pay based on your organisation’s policy and industry.

For more details visit: Eziway.net.au