Semi-Crystalline Polymers Market Critical Insights, Trends and Forecast till 2031

Semi-crystalline Polymers Market: Overview

Thermoplastic polymers are considered in two major forms in market, amorphous and semi-crystalline. Of the thermoplastic types used in the market, semi-crystalline polymers such as HDPE, polypropylene and bundle of other semi-crystalline products have conquered the demand share. Thus placing the semi-crystalline polymers market on top of the thermoplastic polymers market charts. Moreover, semi-crystalline polymers in differentiation with amorphous provides clear distinction over structural properties such as highly organized and tight packed molecular chains of the polymer. Thus providing a leverage over manufacturing products which could sustain high melting points.

Semi-crystalline polymers are used to manufacture bundle of products ranging from packaging, aerospace & defence components, automotive parts, medical devices components etc. Diverse applications of semi-crystalline polymers enhances the stance of the market in long-run forecast period and reduces the risk of price fluctuation. Despite market diversification, semi-crystalline polymers demand has declined over the period of 2nd and 3rd quarter owing to the contraction of demand from automotive industry and others. Macro-economic factors play a major role in assessing the semi-crystalline polymers market such as crude oil price and automotive industry growth.

All in all market is set to grow at a single higher digit CAGR over the long term forecast period.

Demand Spike from Medical Components is set to Provide Long-Run Thrust to the Market

COVID-19 has contracted majority of the markets but in the perspective of the medical components growth, semi-crystalline polymers market has portrayed a positive growth over the first two quarter of the FY2020. Demand growth could largely be attributed to the spike in manufacturing of ventilators and other medical equipment over the 1st and 2nd quarters in FY2020. While on the other hand dip in market stance could be observed over the same period owing to the declining demand from automotive and aerospace industry. Price of the product has decreased by near 2% over the same period owing to the massive market decline.

Market has portrayed a picture of rapid growth in the past half-decade which provides a promising stance to the stakeholders in the semi-crystalline polymers market in long-run forecast period.

COVID-19 to have Minimal Effect for the Semi-crystalline Polymers Market

COVID-19 or Novel corona virus has ceased the trade of majority of the products across the globe. Scenario is changing periodically owing to the opening of the trade channels at a rapid pace. Europe, East Asia, North America markets has lifted lockdowns and market pace has seen an uptake of 2% since the beginning of 3rd quarter. Market is set to reach nominal pace over the mid-term forecast period. Restarting of the Automotive and aerospace operations has portrayed a positive picture of the market. Despite price decline over the 2nd quarter, promising rise of prices of the polymer products is set to be observed by the end of the FY2020.

Segmentation analysis of Semi-crystalline Polymers Market:

The global Semi-crystalline polymers market is bifurcated into four major segments: grade, application, end-use industry and region.

On the basis of grade, Semi-crystalline polymers market has been segmented as follows:

Linear Chained Polymers Polypropylene Polyethylene HDPE LDPE UMHW PE

Cyclic Polymers Nylon Others

Aryl Polymers PEEK PEKK PPS

Others

On the basis of application, Semi-crystalline polymers market has been segmented as follows:

Automotive & Aerospace Parts

Packaging

Medical Components

Others

On the basis of End-use industry, Semi-crystalline polymers market has been segmented as follows:

Aerospace & Defence Industry

Automotive Industry

Medical Devices Industry

Others

On the basis of geographic regions, Semi-crystalline polymers market is segmented as

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Semi-crystalline polymers Market: Regional Outlook

From regional perspective, East Asia holds lion’s market share owing to the presence of manufacturers of semi-crystalline in the region. Followed by East Asia, Germany captures less than quarter of the global semi-crystalline polymers market. Key manufacturers of semi-crystalline polymers are Arkema, BASF are positioned in the region with the key consumers such as Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Magna International Inc and others. Followed by Europe, North America captures near one-fifth of the global semi-crystalline polymers market owing to the presence of aerospace and defence components manufacturers in the region. Of the regions considered, MEA and Latin America are the fastest growing semi-crystalline polymers markets.

Semi-crystalline polymers Market: Key Players

Global Semi-crystalline polymers market is moderately fragmented in nature with manufacturers positioned across the globe. Bunch of the manufacturers of Semi-crystalline polymers are positioned in Europe and East Asia. Key players in market are focused towards collaborative approach with the key automotive and aerospace components manufacturers. Key players in global Semi-crystalline polymers market are BASF, Arkema, Rallis, Kaisheng, OPM, Polymics, Jida Evonik High Performance Polymers (Changchun) Co. Ltd., Victrex PLC, Panjin Zhongrun High Performance Polymers Co. Ltd and bundle of medium scale and small scale manufacturers in the semi-crystalline polymers market.

