Opthalmic Surgical Systems Market to 2028 – Insight, Epidemiology and Forecast – FactMR.com

There are two main types of ophthalmic surgical systems available in the market that include laser ophthalmic surgical systems and phacoemulsification ophthalmic surgical systems. The laser ophthalmic surgical systems are used for a number of ophthalmic surgeries including, glaucoma surgery, diabetic retinopathy, and refractive surgery. The Laser ophthalmic surgical systems can be broadly classified into three types that are photocoagulating lasers, photodisrupting lasers, and photoablating lasers. In general for photocoagulation of abnormal vascular tissue in the retina ophthalmologists use argon, krypton, dye, diode and Nd:YAG lasers. For photodynamic treatment of intraocular tumors Dye and diode lasers are generally used. Nd:YAG ophthalmic lasers are also commonly used for microsurgery in the anterior portions of the eye. For cataract surgery, phacoemulsification ophthalmic surgical systems are used. This system emulsifies the lens using ultrasound prior to its removal by suction. The phacoemulsification ophthalmic surgical systems can also be used for anterior vitrectomy.

There is an increase in number of ophthalmic surgery in the resent few years. According to National Eye Institute (NEI), more than 24.4 million Americans suffer from cataracts. Increase in prevalence of cataracts globally is one for the factors driving the growth of the ophthalmic surgical systems market. Additionally there has been a decrease in the cost of cataract surgery of up to 85% from 1985 to 2012 and is further expected to decrease in the future due to development of technology. The reducing cost of surgery is expected to increase the adoption rate through the forecast period, which would drive the growth of the phacoemulsification ophthalmic surgical systems segment of the ophthalmic surgical system market.

Although, factors such as increase in medical tourism, rise in ageing population and advancement in technology is expected to drive the growth of the ophthalmic surgical systems market, factors such as stringent regulations for medical device approvals, lack of skilled professionals and high cost of devices is expected to hinder the growth of the ophthalmic surgical systems market through the forecast period.

The global market for Ophthalmic Surgical Systems is segmented on basis of product type, application, end user and geography.

Based on the vaccine type, the global Ophthalmic Surgical Systems market is segmented into: Laser Ophthalmic Surgical Systems Photocoagulating lasers Photodisrupting lasers Photoablating lasers Phacoemulsification Ophthalmic Surgical Systems

Based on the application, the global Ophthalmic Surgical Systems market is segmented into: Glaucoma-Laser Trabeculoplasty Refractive Surgery Macular Degeneration Cataract Surgery Diabetic Retinopathy Laser Surgery

Based on the end user, the global Ophthalmic Surgical Systems market is segmented into: Hospitals Specialty Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Academic & Research Institutes

Based on product type the ophthalmic surgical systems market is broadly classified into laser ophthalmic surgical systems and phacoemulsification ophthalmic surgical systems. These devices are used for a number of applications including glaucoma-laser trabeculoplasty, refractive surgery, macular degeneration, cataract surgery and diabetic retinopathy laser surgery. Most of the ophthalmic surgical systems are used in hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and in research institutions. Increasing prevalence of eye disorders coupled with large patient pool treated at hospitals, high purchasing power of hospitals, and increasing number of hospitals in emerging economy are some of the factors that drive the growth of the hospital segment of the ophthalmic surgical systems market globally, making it the largest segment in the end user market of ophthalmic surgical systems.

Ophthalmic Surgical Systems market is expected to hold the maximum share in the North America and Europe region combined. Increase in prevalence of eye disorders, increasing awareness, favorable regulations and reimbursements are some of the factors that is expected to drive the growth of the ophthalmic surgical systems market in North America and Europe. Factors such as increasing geriatric population, increasing medical tourism in the Asia Pacific region is expected to drive the Asia Pacific market for Ophthalmic Surgical Systems at a significantly high rate.

Some of the distinguished ophthalmic surgical systems market players include, Carl Zeiss Meditec, DORC Intenational, Aurolab, Volk, IRIDEX Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Ziemer sGroup, Katalyst Surgical, NIDEK, and Novartis among others.

Regional analysis includes

Regional analysis includes North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific excluding China China Middle East & Africa

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

