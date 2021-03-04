Pediatrics Orthotics Market to 2028 – Insight, Epidemiology and Forecast – FactMR.com

Orthopedic appliances used to support, align, prevent or correct deformities of a body part and improve the function of movable part of the body. Pediatric orthotic is a medical appliances custom made that fit into a children’s footwear. Purpose of pediatrics orthotics is to focus the forefoot, mind foot and hind foot and the upper and lower extremities to relieve pain. Pediatrics orthotics are made in variety of shape. With the help of pediatrics orthotics children develop muscle strength and coordination from proximal to distal and stabilize distal while strengthening proximal Pediatrics orthotics appliances such as Orthoses are designed to provide the patient with maximum function and with the minimum efforts and discomforts. Pediatrics orthotics depends on many factor such as extent of skeletal and neuromuscular involvement, strength, mobility and coordination also. Basically pediatrics orthotics are shoe inserts that are designed to provide support cushioning, support and relief to pressure of the children foot.

Pediatrics Orthotics Market: Drivers and Restraints

Global Pediatrics orthotics market is majorly driven by increasing number of children who are born with or develop any number of musculoskeletal abnormalities such as trauma, fracture, cerebral palsy, Spina bifinda, muscular dystrophy, peripheral neuropathies, and spinal muscular atrophy. In addition to this increasing availability as well as variety of pediatrics orthotics also promote the market growth of pediatrics orthotics. Cause of many more pediatric orthotics devices such as dynamic movement orthoses, Surestep, pediatric walkaide and others has increased demand for pediatrics orthotics. Pediatrics orthotics is often used by paralysis patients due to spinal cord injury these all factor is anticipated to boost the market growth of pediatrics orthotics. However some of the factor hinder the market growth include ignorance of orthotics by patient especially in under developed countries.

Pediatrics Orthotics Market: Segmentation

Global Pediatrics Orthotics market is segmented on the basis of product type, by end user and by region

Based on the product type Pediatrics Orthotics market is segmented as: Hip Orthotics Cervical orthotics Cranial orthotics Spinal orthotics Lower extremity Upper extremity

Based on the musculoskeletal abnormalities Pediatrics Orthotics market is segmented as: Scoliosis Trauma/Fractures Cerebral Palsy Spina Bifida Hand/Upper Extremity Conditions Muscular Dystrophy Peripheral Neuropathies Arthrogryposis Spinal Muscular Atrophy

Based on the Distribution channel Pediatrics Orthotics market is segmented as: Hospital pharmacies Online pharmacies Footwear retailer Specialized Orthopaedic Centers

Pediatrics Orthotics Market: Overview

Increasing incidence of musculoskeletal abnormalities related diseases, trauma, cerebral palsy, Spina bifinda, muscular dystrophy, peripheral neuropathies, spinal muscular atrophy and others are the major driver in the Pediatrics Orthotics market. Pediatrics orthotics devices are used to control biomechanical alignment of the body or to correct any abnormalities. The global Pediatrics Orthotics market by product type is expected to be dominated due to higher preference by Orthopedists for treat musculoskeletal abnormalities disease. Lower extremity product segment will dominate the Pediatric orthotics market due to large number of consumer group. By end user, Pediatrics Orthotics market is expected to be dominated by Hospital pharmacies and footwear retailer due to higher User footfall for the Orthoses.

Pediatrics Orthotics Market: Regional Outlook

The global Pediatrics Orthotics market is expected to be dominated by North America cause of higher incidences of orthopedic injuries. Moreover, available funding by federal and state government as well as favorable reimbursement scenario also boosting the demand of adoption of orthotics. This is followed by the European market because of the developed healthcare infrastructure, routine healthcare check-ups and awareness about the orthopedic orthoses. in Asia Pacific region providing an opportunity for Pediatrics Orthotics companies to penetrate Asia Pacific regions. Latin America followed by MEA are anticipated to have the least market share and growth rate over the forecast period due to low geographical. Presence of major players, presence of a large patient population and rising incidence of Bone diseases is likely to fuel the growth of the Pediatrics Orthotics market during the forecast period.

Pediatrics Orthotics Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants in the global Pediatrics Orthotics market identified are: Aetrex Worldwide, Inc., Podartis S.r.l, Orthofeet Inc., Ablegaitor LLC., Drew Shoe Corporation, DJO, LLC, Apex Foot Health, Inc., Birkenstock digital GmbH, ORTHOPEDIC SOLUTIONS.

