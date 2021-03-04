Skeletal Dysplasia Market to 2028 – Insight, Epidemiology and Forecast – FactMR.com

Skeletal dysplasia is a heterogeneous group of more than 450 disorders. Skeletal dysplasia encompasses a board number of development bone and cartilage disorders. There is very wide spectrum and any part of the skeleton can be affected including abnormalities of bone size, shape, density, and short stature. Skeletal dysplasia caused by disturbance of bone growth during the early stage of fetal development. Some skeletal dysplasia can be detected before birth and others are identified after birth. Orthopedic, neurologic, pulmonary, visual, auditory, cardiac, renal complications are also associated with skeletal dysplasia. Hundreds of genetic conditions known to cause skeletal dysplasia. The most common type of skeletal dysplasia is achondroplasia. Achondroplasia birth defect affects bone growth and causes legs and arms to be short. The overall incidence of skeletal dysplasia is approximately 1 case per 5000 births. Skeletal dysplasia treatment varies according to disorder and cause of the disorder. Skeletal dysplasia treatment medication basically includes growth hormones. Medication treatment is provided to increase and maintain bone mass, improve bone growth, bone strengthening. Growth hormones medication are effective for height gain and spinal deformities.

Increasing prevalence of congenital disorder and birth defects are a major driving factor of skeletal dysplasia market. According to Center of Disease Control & Prevention, birth defects affect around 1 in every 33 babies in the U.S. each year. The growing number of genetic disorders favors the growth of the skeletal dysplasia market. Increasing research and development activities for drug development expected to propel the growth of the skeletal dysplasia market. Lifestyle change, increasing consumption of cigarettes and alcohol are major factors which boost up the incidence of skeletal dysplasia. Government support programs to treat birth defects and favorable reimbursement scenario are expected to boost the growth of the skeletal dysplasia market. However, the limited number of treatment option for skeletal dysplasia and the high cost of branded drugs are hampering the growth of the skeletal dysplasia market.

The global skeletal dysplasia market is segmented on basis of disease type, drug type, distribution channel and region: Segmentation by Disease Type Thanatophoric dysplasia Campomelic Dysplasia Achondroplasia Osteogenesis Imperfecta Achondrogenesis Others Segmentation by Treatment Type Growth Hormones Parathyroid Hormones Mast Cell Inhibitors Muscle Relaxants Segmentation by Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Drug Store Online Pharmacies

Skeletal dysplasia market expected to represent a significant growth rate over the forecast period owing to the increasing number of congenital disorders. Growth hormone treatment type segment expected to gain high share in skeletal dysplasia market. Some of the drugs such as pamidronate, zolendronic acid, alendronate, teriparatiode are prescribed to treat osteogenesis imperfecta. Achondroplasia, osteogenesis imperfect and thanatophoric dysplasia is the most common type of skeletal dysplasia.

Regionally, the global skeletal dysplasia market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and the Asia Pacific. North America is expected to contribute major revenue share in the global skeletal dysplasia market owing to growing premature birth rates and high prevalence of skeletal dysplasia associated diseases in the region. Europe also shows the high growth rate in the skeletal dysplasia market due to rising awareness among people about the treatment of disease. Skeletal dysplasia market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth rate in the coming years due to increasing healthcare expenditure and higher prevalence of bone disorders, and government support programs to provide treatment.

Some of the players operating in the global skeletal dysplasia market are Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Celgene Corporation, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merck Group, Abbott Laboratories, Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis AG, Cipla Inc., Clementia Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceutical, Inc., and others.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on: Skeletal Dysplasia Market Segments Skeletal Dysplasia Market Dynamics Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017 Skeletal Dysplasia Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2026 Skeletal Dysplasia Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges Competition & Companies involved Skeletal Dysplasia Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional Analysis: North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

Report Highlights: Shifting industry dynamics In-depth market segmentation Historical, current and projected industry size recent industry trends Key competition landscape Strategies of key players and product offerings Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth A neutral perspective towards market performance

