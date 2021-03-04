Treatment-Resistance Depression Treatment Market Size, Share, Research Report, Epidemiology and Competitive Insights 2028

Treatment-Resistance Depression Treatment: Market Insights

The depression which does not respond or shows any sign of improvement when treated with an antidepressant is known as a treatment-resistance depression treatment. In several American and European countries, the prevalence of treatment-resistance depression treatment is high and are prevalent in the 40 to 60 age group of the population. The treatment-resistance depression treatment is high in female as compared to that in the male. At present, the female population has a high disease burden for treatment-resistance depression treatment accounting for almost twice as that is the male population group. According to the treatment providers, patients with treatment-resistance depression treatment are found to be twice as those with depressive disorder. The hospitalized rate is high in the population with treatment-resistance depression treatment. Thus, the hospitalized cost burden is 5-6 times higher than those with major depressive disorder.

Consequently, the treatment-resistance depression treatment is the most neglected and a major public health issue which is rising at a high rate, worldwide. This rising prevalence of treatment-resistance depression treatment will boost the market for the treatment-resistance depression treatment market. It has been observed that a few populations with treatment-resistance depression treatment showed the response to initial antidepressant without side effects. However, a combination of antidepressant medication and certain types of therapy have the potential risk for harmful drug interactions and side effects and may increase the healthcare cost. This may restrain the growth of the treatment-resistance depression treatment market.

Treatment-Resistance Depression Treatment: Market Dynamics

The increasing prevalence of depression and anxiety-related disorders in adults, as well as the aging population, is the major factor contributing to the growth of treatment-resistance depression treatment market. The estimated prevalence for stage 1 treatment-resistance depression treatment is around 2-3% and for stage 2 treatment-resistance depression treatment population the prevalence is estimated to be 1.5-2%, worldwide. The rising geriatric population is also one of the factors that propelled the growth of treatment-resistance depression treatment market because the treatment-resistance depression treatment is high in this age group population. However, the continuous patent expiration of major antidepressants may hamper the growth of the treatment-resistance depression treatment market. Additionally, low acceptance of mental disorders in developing regions may hamper the growth of treatment-resistance depression treatment market.

Treatment-Resistance Depression Treatment market: Segmentation

The global treatment-resistance depression treatment market is segmented by drug class, applications and end user: Treatment-Resistance Depression Treatment Segmentation by Drug Class Tricyclic Antidepressants (TCAs) Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors (MAOIs) Serotonin Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs) Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs) Serotonin Neurotransmitter (5-HT2)-receptor Antagonists Novel Agents Treatment-Resistance Depression Treatment Segmentation by Application Depression Anxiety Mentally Disorder Others Treatment-Resistance Depression Treatment Segmentation by End User Mental Hospitals Psychiatric Clinics Others

Treatment-Resistance Depression Treatment market: Overview

The growing population with the depression-related disorder, rapid technological innovations, and rising medical applications will boost the treatment-resistance depression treatment market across the globe and is expected to show high revenue growth over the forecast period. Also, the high acceptance rate for mentally disorder, depression and anxiety, especially in developed regions will boost the treatment-resistant depression treatment market. Also, initiatives by government and other NGOs are expected to increase the awareness in the population regarding treatment-resistance depression treatment options and may boost the market in developed and developing regions.

Treatment-Resistance Depression Treatment market: Region-wise Outlook

North America is expected to show the highest revenue growth and to hold the largest market shares in the global treatment-resistance depression treatment market due to advanced healthcare infrastructure and healthcare spending. Additionally, increasing the adoption rate and demand will boost the treatment-resistance depression treatment market in this region, followed by Europe. The treatment-resistance depression treatment market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the moderate growth due to low acceptance and high negligence rate for mental disorders and depression. Whereas, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are expected to show stagnant treatment-resistance depression treatment market growth due to weak healthcare management for mentally disorder, depression and anxiety related disorders and low awareness.

Treatment-Resistance Depression Treatment market: Key Players

Some of the key players present in global treatment-resistance depression treatment market are AstraZeneca plc, Pfizer, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Forest Laboratories (Allergan plc), Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Schering Plough Corporation, Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc., Wyeth and others.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on: Treatment-Resistance Depression Treatment Market Segments Treatment-Resistance Depression Treatment Market Dynamics Treatment-Resistance Depression Treatment Market Size Current Trends/Issues/Challenges Competition & Companies involved Value Chain

The regional analysis includes: North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico. Brazil) Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia) The Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand) Japan The Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights: Detailed overview of parent market Changing market dynamics in the industry In-depth market segmentation Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value Recent industry trends and developments Competitive landscape Strategies of key players and products offered Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth A neutral perspective on market performance

