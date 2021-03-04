Amoxicillin Drugs Market Latest Industry Scenario, Trends, Epidemiology, Restrain & Future Forecast

Amoxicillin Drugs: Market Insights

Amoxicillin drugs is a form of generic drugs of Amoxil branded drug commonly used in the treatment of bacterial infections. The Amoxicillin drugs fall under the drug class of β-lactam antibiotic. The increasing number of bacterial infections around the world, especially, in the developing and low-income countries is one of the reasons for the growing demand for Amoxicillin drugs and hence, boosting the growth of Amoxicillin drugs market. In the 1980s, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) first approved amoxicillin drug. According to the surveillance released by the World Health Organization (WHO) showed that in high- and low-income countries increasing levels of antibiotic resistance to a number of serious bacterial infections. The Global Antimicrobial Surveillance System (GLASS) showed the occurrence of widespread antibiotic resistance among 500,000 people with a high risk of bacterial infections across 22 countries. However, Amoxicillin drugs suggested to not to take if the patients are allergic to any kind of penicillin antibiotic or amoxicillin. Some people do not know if they have infections or not, due to which patients may go through some serious complications. This may restrain the growth of Amoxicillin drugs market.

Amoxicillin Drugs: Market Dynamics

Today, there is a variety of branded and generic version of amoxicillin drugs are available in the market. Many drug manufacturers are manufacturing amoxicillin drugs and distributing in the market. The amoxicillin drugs can also use a combination with other drugs used to treat a bacterial infection such as triple therapy (amoxicillin/clarithromycin/ lansoprazole) and dual therapy (amoxicillin/lansoprazole). These dual and triple therapies are under clinical trials. The rising number of clinical trials to check the efficacy and effects of combination drugs with amoxicillin drugs is expected to drive the growth of amoxicillin drugs market in the forecast period. However, the most common adverse effects observed in clinical trials on combination drugs are diarrhea, vomiting, rash, and nausea. This may delay the marketing of combination drug in the market and may hamper the growth of amoxicillin drugs market in the forecast period.

Amoxicillin Drugs market: Segmentation

The global Amoxicillin Drugs market is segmented by infection type, and route of transmission, form, distribution channels and regions: Amoxicillin Drugs Segmentation by Infection Type Skin Infections ENT (Ear, Nose & Throat) Infections Stomach Infections Lungs Infections Urinary tract infections (UTI) Pneumonia Bronchitis Gonorrhea Amoxicillin Drugs Segmentation by Route of Administration Oral Intravenous Amoxicillin Drugs Segmentation by Form Tablets Capsule Suspensions Syrup Powder Amoxicillin Drugs Segmentation by Distribution Channels Hospitals Pharmacies Drug Stores Retail Stores Online Pharmacies

Amoxicillin Drugs market: Overview

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the most common resistant bacteria reported were Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus, Streptococcus pneumonia, Salmonella spp. and Klebsiella pneumonia. Moreover, the variety of form is available for Amoxicillin drugs in the market such as tablets, capsule, suspensions, powder, and syrup. People who find difficulty in taking tablets or capsules, suspension, syrup or powered form amoxicillin drugs can be used. Suspension amoxicillin drugs are widely used by pediatric patients. Amoxicillin drugs are available in wide variety of distribution channels. These factors is expected to boost the growth of Amoxicillin drugs market.

Amoxicillin Drugs market: Region-wise Outlook

North America is expected to show the highest revenue growth due to high investment in clinical trials and R&D spending, followed by Europe. The Amoxicillin Drugs market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to show high CAGR growth due to large patient pool who are at high risk of bacterial infections because of poor sanitation, unsafe drinking water, and high population. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are also at high risk of bacterial infections due unavailability of safe water.

Amoxicillin Drugs market: Key Players

Some of the key players present in global Amoxicillin drugs market are JAMP Pharma Corporation, Novartis, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Proficient Rx LP., Sanis Health Inc, Nucare Pharmaceuticals,inc., Northwind Pharmaceuticals, A-S Medication Solutions, bryant ranch prepack and others

