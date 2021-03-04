Propanil Market – The Biggest Trends to Watch out for 2021-2031

Propanil market is a part of herbicide market and propanil market growth depends on the global herbicide market. The global herbicide market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during forecast periods. Farmers’ main motive behind using the herbicides like propanil is to boost the productivity of the soil and crop yield. A significant amount of increase had been seen in the overall planted acreage around the world which has been fostering the demand for the propanil and other herbicides. Increasing disposable income and growing population in developed and developing nations respectively leads to the growth of the food and beverage industry and hence, it indirectly boosts the demand for the propanil.

The harmful impact on the environment due to weed control practices in agricultural fields is a notable factor. Early weed control practices impacted soil health adversely. Propanil and other such herbicides help farmers to grow enough crops with less environmental impact. Propanil is a selective herbicide that is safe to use mainly in paddy cultivation. Increasing consumption of propanil by the farmers to improve crop quality and yield will boost the market growth in the foreseeable future. Paddy crop that accounts for a significant amount of propanil usage.

Dynamics Of Propanil Market – Demand Drivers, Trends And Challenges

Propanil is in high demand in the agriculture sector as it is necessary to protect the crops from fungal infections and threats posed by the growth of weeds. Paddy crop accounts for a substantial amount of demand share in Asia-Pacific propanil market and experiencing high demand from countries such as China, India, Indonesia and others. The advancement in agriculture sector with development of new crop cultivation technique is the primary factor driving propanil market growth. Due to the rise in health concerns and adverse effects on the environment, there is an increase in the awareness of an alternative method of weed control and bio-based herbicides.

Propanil adversely affect the environment and consumers’ health. The propanil is mainly used in paddy crops and it can harm other crops due to its toxicity. This acts as a restraint in the growth of propanil usage.

Propanil Market Segmentation

The propanil market can be segmented on the basis of product and application:

Propanil market segmentation based on product:

Propanil Technical Toxicant

Propanil Preparation

Propanil market segmentation based on application:

Paddy

Redroot Amaranth

Crab Grass

Barn Grass

Other applications

Propanil Market – Regional Outlook

The Asia Pacific region is the dominating market for propanil herbicide followed by Latin America, Africa, North America, and Europe. The market is expected to show substantial growth in the Asia Pacific and Latin America in the near future due to the significant demand for rice in this region and increased investment in the agriculture sector. Rice is one of the main staple food across the world. The top rice-producing countries are China, India, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Thailand, Myanmar, Japan, and Brazil. The leading producer of propanil is China and about 75 % of China’s propanil is exported overseas. The increasing adoption of advanced techniques in agricultural activities by farmers boosts the crop yield in Asian countries. And the growing population is the primary factor leading to increased production and consumption of paddy crops which ultimately drive the regional market growth.

Propanil Market Key Manufacturers

The players in the propanil market are constantly focusing on R&D to come up with environment –friendly solution. The key market players in the global propanil market are as follows:

Bayer Corp.

SinoHarvest

Kenvos Biotech Co. Ltd.,

Willwood USA

Westrade Guatemala S.A.

Bharat Group

Hegang City TH-UNIS Insight Co. Ltd.

Xuxiang Heyou Chemical Co. Ltd.

Shenyang Harvest Agrochemical Co. Ltd.

King Quenson Group

