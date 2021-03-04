Bakery Products Segment is Estimated to Account for the Largest Share in the Gluten-free Products Market

The global gluten-free products market size is estimated to account for nearly USD 5.6 billion in 2020 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1%, to reach nearly USD 8.3 billion by 2025. The gluten-free products market is driven by factors such as increased diagnosis of celiac diseases and rising adoption for special dietary lifestyles & free form food products. Also, increasing availability of gluten-free products in organized retails is expected to propel the growth of this market in the coming years.

The demand for gluten-free bakery products is witnessing increased demand, particularly in the developed regions. Owing to this, the bakery products segment is estimated to dominate the global gluten-free products market, by type, in 2020, in terms of value and volume.

The bakery products segment includes bread, rolls, buns, cakes, cookies, crackers, wafers, biscuits, and baking mixes & flours. These products are staple foods of the population in North America and Europe; countries in these regions are also known to have the highest number of gluten-intolerant population in the world. Awareness among the population for these products is leading in these regions and also shows a rising awareness among the population for celiac and other digestive health issues.

Thus, the population is shifting and adopting gluten-free dietary lifestyles on a large scale, owing to their other health benefits other than the prevention and treatment of celiac disease. Bakery is one of the segments of food products where wheat flour, as a raw material ingredient for binding or production of an array of products, is consumed on a large scale. Thus, providing an array of gluten-free bakery products is becoming of utmost importance.

The key players in this market include The Kraft Heinz Company (US), The Hain Celestial Group Inc (US), General Mills (US), Kellogg’s Company (US), ConAgra Brands Inc (US), Hero AG (Switzerland), Barilla G.E.R Fratelli S.P.A (Italy), Quinoa Corporation (US), Freedom Foods Group Limited (Australia), Koninklijke Wessanen N.V (Netherlands), Raisio PLC (Finland), Dr Schär AG/SPA (Italy), Enjoy Life Foods (US), Farmo S.P.A. (Italy), Big OZ (UK), Alara Wholefoods Ltd (UK), Norside Foods Ltd (UK), Warburtons (UK), Silly Yaks (Australia), Seitz Glutenfrei GMBH (Germany), Bobs Red Mill (US), Kelkin Ltd (Ireland), Amys Foods (US), Golden West Specialty Foods (US), and Prima Foods (UK).

