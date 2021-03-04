Basketball Apparel Market Scenario Highlighting Major Drivers & Trends, 2018-2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-04 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Basketball Apparel Market – Overview

Basketball apparel includes a t-shirt, shorts or pants, ankle shoes and other accessories. Most of the basketball uniform have the name and number of the player, who is going to wear it, imprinted on the jersey. The basketball apparels have different logos and colors to distinguish one team from the other. The basketball apparel is made using different fabrics, mostly polyester. Modern production of clothing is worn in sports or formal occasions including high-quality fabrics. Blended fabrics find large application in the development of apparel for sports. Owing to the natural sweat-absorbent, comfortable and soft features, blended fabrics are also being used to develop basketball apparel including t-shirts and shorts. Manufacturers are focusing on designing and developing customized basketball apparel, including logo and color as per the need of the team.

Basketball tournaments are also being organized across the globe to enhance its popularity. This, in turn, is driving the demand for basketball apparel in the market. Manufacturers focus on the player’s comfort and style while producing basketball apparel. Manufacturers use new technologies to help keep the moisture away and to prevent dye from migrating during the process of sublimation. With the growing popularity of basketball as a sport as well as a recreational activity, the global basketball apparel market is expected to witness an astonishing growth during the forecast period.

Global Basketball Apparel Market Dynamics

Diversification of Retail Channels Creating New Growth Avenues for Basketball Apparel Market

The option of buying basketball apparel through diversified retail channels is creating new avenues of growth for basketball apparel companies. The availability of leading basketball apparel brands through e-commerce channels has been of particular significance. This has not only catered to demand from Tier I and Tier II cities in developing countries but has also penetrated new demographics. However, due to the lack of branded stores and shopping malls, the demand for basketball apparel was satiated through counterfeits. However, the situation has improved in favor of global brands, as e-commerce companies offer home delivery of original basketball apparels at a discounted price.

The basketball apparel companies have been successful in positioning their products to a wider target audience through a ‘lifestyle clothing’ approach. Basketball jerseys, tees, shorts and shoes have penetrated the markets. Further, basketball shoes, in particular, have gained acceptance as casual shoes, which has further increased their demand among a large and aspiring workforce around the globe.

Counterfeit Basketball Apparel Impact the Growth Potential of the Market

As basketball is gaining popularity across the world as a sport and as a recreational activity, the competitive environment in the basketball apparel is also increasing substantially. To capitalize on the increasing demand for a variety of basketball apparel, the number of new entrants in the basketball apparel market has grown considerably. Local brands in the regional basketball apparel market are introducing various basketball apparels with a diverse pricing range to attract more consumers. Most of the local market players are trying to improve their sales by copying brand-name products and offering great “factory-direct” deals on counterfeit basketball apparel. These products are usually made from inferior and low-quality fabric, which increases the possibility of injury, putting the users’ health at risk. This is also hampering the growth of basketball apparel market.

Global Basketball Apparel Market Segmentation

Global Basketball Apparel market is segmented on the basis of product type, gender, buyer type, sales channel and region.

The global basketball apparel market is divided into seven regions: North America Latin America Europe CIS and Russia Japan Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) Middle East and Africa (MEA)

On the basis of product type, the global basketball apparel market is segmented into: Top wear Bottom wear Shoes Other Accessories

On the basis of demographics, the global basketball apparel market is segmented into: Men Women Kids

On the basis of buyer type, the global basketball apparel market is segmented into: Individual Institutional Promotional

On the basis of sales channel, the global basketball apparel market is segmented into: Franchised Sports Outlet Direct to Customer Brand Outlet Direct to Customer Online Channel Third-party Online Channel

Global Basketball Apparel market key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the basketball apparel market are: Nike Adidas Puma Under Armour Spalding Fila Point 3 Reebok Mcdavid Other Prominent players

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on Market Dynamics Market Size Market Segments Demand & Supply Trends Current Issues and Challenges Companies and Competitor Landscape Value Chain Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico. Brazil) Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain) Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand) Japan Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

Highlights from the Report Elaborated scenario of the parent market Transformations in the market dynamics Detailed segmentation of the target market Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume Latest industry developments and trends Competition landscape Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis Unbiased analysis on performance of the market Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

