Depth Filtration Market Worth $2.9 billion by 2025 – Emerging Industry Trends and Global Future Forecast

PUNE, India, 2021-Mar-04 — /EPR Network/ — Major Growth Boosting Factors: The growth of Depth Filtration Market is majorly driven by factors such as the growing adoption of disposable filters and benefits such as ease of use and low cost of media and filters. However, factors such as the requirement of high capital investments for setting up production facilities are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Revenue Growth Opportunities: The Global Depth Filtration Market is projected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2025 from USD 1.7 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.

Recent Developments:

# In 2019, Sartorius opened manufacturing operations in Yauco, Puerto Rico, to increase its production capacity and deliver a wider array of products to its American customers directly.

# In 2019, Merck expanded its distribution capacity in Gillingham, UK.

# In 2019, Parker Bioscience Filtration, a part of Parker Hannifin, expanded its facilities at Birtley, UK

Based on media;

Segmented into diatomaceous earth (DE), activated carbon, cellulose, perlite, and other media (glass fibers, quartz, borosilicate, and resin binders). The DE filters segment accounted for the largest share of 41.3% of the global depth filtration market in 2018. The large share of this segment is attributed to the high-quality filtration offered by DE and its wide range of applications in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry.

Based on the application;

Segmented into final product processing, cell clarification, raw material filtration, diagnostics, and viral clearance. The final product processing segment is further categorized as small-molecule processing and biologics processing. The raw material filtration market is further segmented into media & buffer filtration and bioburden testing. In 2019, the final product processing segment accounted for the largest share of the depth filtration market due to the, expansion in generics production and the demand for high-quality final products.

Based on the product;

Segmented into cartridge filters, capsule filters, filter modules, filter sheets, plate and frame filters, accessories, and other products (includes caps, pads, pods, syringes, bags, and discs). The cartridge filters segment accounted for the largest share of the global depth filtration market in 2019. This can be attributed to the high dirt-holding capacity and long service life of these products.

Geographical Scenario:

Segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle-East & Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of 38.0% of the global depth filtration market, followed by Europe, with a share of 29.2%. The large share of the North American region can be attributed to a large number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the region and the presence of a well-established healthcare market. The Asia Pacific market, on the other hand, is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing research and development by pharmaceutical companies in China, India, and Japan are likely to support the growth of this market.

Key Market Players;

The major companies operating in the global depth filtration market include Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), 3M (US), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Porvair Filtration Group (UK), ErtelAlsop (US), Amazon Filters Ltd. (UK), Meissner Filtration Products, Inc. (US), Donaldson Comany, Inc. (US), Eaton Corporation (Ireland), Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics (France), Clariance Technique (Australia), Repligen Corporation (US), Microfilt India Pvt. Ltd. (India), Graver Technologies (US), Gusmer Enterprises (US), Filtrox AG (Switzerland), Pure Process (UK), Membrane Solutions (US), Allied Filter Systems Ltd. (UK), Pentair (US), Membracon (UK), and Phenomenex (US)

Danaher (US) held the leading position in depth filtration market primarily due to its strong portfolio of depth filtration including filters and media. In addition, the company has strengthened its market position through the expansion of its product portfolio by collaboration and agreement and expansion.