Influenza A/B Combo Testing Market: Upcoming Demand, Growth Analysis & Forecast 2031

Influenza A/B combo testing is used to diagnosis both types of influenza A and B by the same assay or detection kit. The influenza virus is a fatal respiratory pathogen that causes respiratory disorders, flu-like symptoms, fatigue and cough. The influenza virus is of 4 types Influenza A, B, C and D, out of which influenza A and B cause seasonal epidemic infections. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 3 to 5 million were infected by influenza and over 2.9 million to 6.5 million deaths reported, globally. Influenza A/B combo testing are available as PCR and chromatographic immunoassays. Influenza A/B combo testing bears edge over the conventional influenza testing with its improved sensitivity, rapid results and thus, it helps to curb the spread of infection, decreases the unnecessary antibiotic consumptions, nullifies hospitalization need, self-isolation and is cost-saving. Coronavirus has rocketed the global Influenza A/B combo testing market with the surging demand of the Influenza A/B combo testing. Since the both the viruses belong to the same class of respiratory viruses with similar symptoms, mode of transmission and molecular structure. With the rapid and mass scale diagnosis of coronavirus with Influenza A/B combo testing, the global Influenza A/B combo testing market is propelled further

Influenza A/B Combo Testing Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growth of the global Influenza A/B combo testing market is driven by the massive burden of viral pandemic leading to the surging demand of Influenza A/B combo testing. Research and healthcare infrastructure are continuously upgrading to improve the accuracy sensitivity and advance diagnosis by Influenza A/B combo testing. Awareness of the pandemic and early diagnosis, the government’s proactive aids and programmers are fuelling the market further. The key players are working with the deliberated focus to develop novel Influenza A/B combo testing kits with better efficiency and speed for larger scale sample diagnosis. However, the global Influenza A/B combo testing market is constrained by the variability of these testing sensitivities and specificity, complex regulatory and approval systems and high-expenditure. Although, the overall global Influenza A/B combo testing market is anticipated to grow lucratively with the massive demand of these testing because of its rapid diagnosis of both strains using single testing and also to meet the tremendous demand due to the virus pandemic.

Influenza A/B Combo Testing Market: Segmentation

The global Influenza A/B combo testing market is segmented into technique, sample, end-user and region.

By technique, the global Influenza A/B combo testing market is further segmented into:

Loop-Mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP)

Rapid Chromatographic Immunoassays

By sample, the global Influenza A/B combo testing market is further segmented into:

Throat Swab

Nasal swab

Nasal Aspirate Specimens

By end-user, the global Influenza A/B combo testing market is further segmented into:

Hospitals

Point-Of-Care Diagnostic Tests (POCTs)

Laboratories

Influenza A/B Combo Testing Market: Overview

The global Influenza A/B combo testing market is anticipated to grow lucratively with its massive demands due to the viral pandemic, advancing R&D and healthcare, and rising awareness. By technique, rapid chromatographic immunoassays leads the segment with its massive applications in the influenza A/B combo testing due to its easy-use, rapid detection and no requirement of any special instrument or condition. By sample, Nasal swab dominates the segment due to the maximum prediction of influenza infection. By end-user, hospital dominates the segment with its maximum reliability, advanced diagnostics and healthcare facilities and experienced medical professionals.

Influenza A/B Combo Testing Market: Regional Outlook

North America dominates the global Influenza A/B combo testing market with the massive demand, advanced healthcare and R&D. Europe holds the second largest global Influenza A/B combo testing market, driven by the high prevalence influenza, advanced diagnostics and medical research. Asia-Pacific Influenza A/B combo testing market is emerging as the fastest-growing market with its massive population pool, high infection burden, wide application of the Influenza A/B combo testing, progressing R&D and healthcare, and government’s favourable policies. Latin America Influenza A/B combo testing market is growing moderately with improving healthcare and research, rising awareness and government aids. The Middle East & Africa Influenza A/B combo testing market is stagnant due to the under-developed research and healthcare infrastructure.

Influenza A/B Combo Testing Market: Key Players

The key players of the global Influenza A/B combo testing market include CerTest, CD Products, Inc., Roche, Sekisui Diagnostics, CTK Biotech Inc. and Hibergene.

