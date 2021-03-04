Sugar Substitutes Market End-user Overview, Key Opportunities, Growth Drivers & Restraint Analysis

Felton, Calif., USA, Mar. 04, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Sugar Substitutes Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Sugar Substitutes Market is predicted to reach USD 19.1 billion in the forecast period owing to the growing customer’s preference towards the low-calorie foodstuffs. Sugar Substitutes are the chemical or plant-based constituents that sweeten the flavor of drinks and foods. They are also known as the “artificial sweeteners” or “non-caloric sweeteners” which are used as an ingredient in processed foods and drinks or as a tabletop sweetener like sweetening a glass of ice tea.

Key Players:

Tate & Lyle

Cargill, Incorporated

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Ingredion Incorporated

Roquette

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

JK Sucralose Inc.

PureCircle Limited

The NutraSweet Company

I. DuPont De Nemours and Company

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/sugar-substitutes-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

The sugar substitutes are sweeter than sugar, therefore small quantity of these substitutes offer greater level of sweetness. Most Sugar Substitutes are less in calorie or contain no calorie. The growing demand for low-calorie foodstuffs are projected to boost the sugar substitutes market significantly by 2024 with a CAGR of 4.2%. The demand for sugar substitutes is spurring across the globe. Especially in the beverage industry where the sweetness intensity varies from drink to drinks, sugar substitutes are extensively used. The market growth is driven by the factors like quality of the sugar substitutes, the mixture and content in processing foods, the standards enforced by local and international governments.

One of the major drivers of the market is the rise in number of ventures pertaining to food industry. This is because the food industry is the main source of taste and has wide applications in medications too. The rising cost of raw material and the growing supply chain prices are expected to restrain the market in future. However, consumption of high content sugar foods leading to diabetes, heart disease and obesity is also increasing. Currently, people are adopting sugar-free products as a preventive measure for the growing health problems. Most health issues are found among people above 45 years of age and are expected to fuel the sugar substitute market in the coming years.

The beverages and foods that contain artificial sweeteners must essentially follow the guidelines imposed by the regulatory bodies concerning the quantity sweeteners to be used, labeling, marketing and the daily average intake of sweeteners.

Product Outlook:

High intensity sweeteners

Low intensity sweeteners

High fructose syrup

Application Outlook:

Food

Beverages

Health

Personal Care

Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the sugar substitutes market is sub-segmented as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and rest of the world (RoW). The speedy growth of consuming low-caloric food is observed especially in developing nations like Middle East, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa. This is predicted to drive the global market. This also results in rising focus of main sugar substitute manufacturers on offering superior quality and safe products with the help of advanced technologies. This is projected to affect the market in terms of quality and quantity.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/