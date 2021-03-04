Industrial Blast Hoses Market | Business Insights, Trends, Outlook and Key Players 2021-2031 | Clemtex, Clemco Industries Corp, Abrasives Inc.

Industrial blast hoses are an integral part of any blasting systems. These hoses are specially designed for the purpose of conveying sand or other abrasive material at high pressure, particularly in heavy engineering industries. Industrial blast hoses are constructed with the anti-static rubber which ensures the complete discharge of static electricity. As the operator drags the blast hoses on the floor the anti-static rubber hoses prevent from any damage to outer braiding of the industrial hoses by ensuring the safety of the operator. Therefore, this is anticipated to gain significant traction in the global industrial hoses market over the forecast period. However, the growing concern of COVID-19 has affected almost every region in the world causing severe implication for the manufacturing and production ecosystem in the near term.

Since the demand for industrial blast hoses is integrated with the production activities across the world, it is expected to hamper the sales of industrial blast hoses shortly. Although the manufacturers in the industrial blast hoses market are optimistic that by the end of third quarter the manufacturing industry will resume their production activity. This, in turn, is foreseen to reinforce the demand for industrial blast hoses during the forecast period 2020-2030.

Global Industrial Blast Hoses Market – Dynamics

Over the forecast period, it is foreseen that the demand for industrial blast hoses will significantly rise as they are used for critical application in multiple end use industries, especially in construction, shipping, and other manufacturing industries. Furthermore, the growing infrastructure related development in developing countries like China, India, and ASEAN countries has witnessed an upsurge in the use of blasting machine, which ultimately fosters the demand for industrial blast hoses. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the manufacturing industry has been a highly affected sector, as major industrial players have closed their manufactories, which has hampered the sales of industrial blast hoses.

Moreover, the leading industrial blast hoses manufacturers are focusing on developing multifunctional transfer hose which can be applicable to several industrial applications by conveying both dry and wet materials. This is expected to drive the growth of industrial blast hoses market. Further, the manufacturers are offering multiple sizes blast hoses which can fit perfectly at the nozzle and ensure productive and efficient blasting as improperly sized hoses can adversely affect the blasting production and abrasive consumption. This, in turn, is expected to strengthen the market growth avenues for the players operating in the industrial blast hoses market during the forecast period 2020-2030.

Global Industrial Blast Hoses Market Segments:

For a better understanding, the global Industrial Blast Hoses market is being studied under product type, size, material and end use industries.

By Product Type, Global Industrial Blast Hoses Market is Segmented as:-

2-Braid Blast Hose,

4-Ply Blast Hose,

Supa Blast Hose

Others

By Size, Global Industrial Blast Hoses Market is Segmented as:-

1/2 Inch

3/4 Inch

1 Inch

1-1/4 Inch

1-1/2 Inch

Others

By End Use Industries, Global Industrial Blast Hoses Market is Segmented as:-

Automotive

Shipping Industry

Oil & Gas

Construction

Manufacturing Industry

Industrial Blast Hoses Market – Manufacturers

The global Industrial Blast Hoses market includes both regional and global level manufacturers such as Clemtex, Clemco Industries Corp, Abrasives Inc., Blastline India Pvt. Ltd., Teknikum Oy, BlastOne International, Novaflex Group are the prominent players with significant market share globally.

