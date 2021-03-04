Carbon Fiber Tape Market – Growth, Latest Trend & Forecast 2031 | Evonik Industries AG, Hexcel Corporation, Mitsubishi Rayon Carbon Fiber

Momentum towards light weighting in automotive and aerospace have surged the demand for new generation hard and lightweight materials. Carbon fiber tapes offer high mechanical performance such as high strength, stiffness and high impact properties due to which it has emerged as ideal material among OEMs. Carbon fiber tapes offers fuzz free production and meet the standards of ski industry. Further, trend of automated production and increased preference of carbon fiber tapes in engineering applications including aerospace, automotive and others are set to fuel the market growth. Attributed to aforementioned facts, global carbon fiber tape market is poised to embark on a positive growth trajectory, registering a CAGR of ~10% over the forecast period (2020-2030).

On the basis of form, prepreg tape has lead the global carbon fiber tape market and is poised to account for major share during the forecast period. Growth is attributed to carbon fiber tape’s excellent strength to weight ratio, high toughness, and corrosion resistance. Increasing consumption of prepreg tape in wings of aerospace and exterior panels of automotive vehicles are set augment the growth of carbon fiber tape market during the forecast period. Further, inline investments by carbon fiber tape market titans like, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation and Boston Materials in high performance carbon composite fibers are set to uplift carbon fiber tape market growth.

COVID Impact Insights

The novel coronavirus pandemic has crippled global economy and forced countries to implement strict social distancing measures. Lockdown in almost every country have ceased production in every sector including carbon fiber tape market. Further, people confined in home has decreased the demand for automotive industry which is a prominent industry for carbon fiber tape market. North America and Europe are the most affected region across the globe accounting for over half of the global fatalities due to which these regions will suffer huge loss in year 2020. However, lockdown ease in some countries may uplift the market growth by the end of 2020.

Segmentation Analysis of Carbon Fiber Tape Market:

The global carbon fiber tape market is bifurcated into three major segments: resin, form, end use industry, and region.

On the basis of resin, carbon fiber tape market has been segmented as follows:

Epoxy

Polyamide

Thermoplastic

Others

On the basis of form, carbon fiber tape market has been segmented as follows:

Prepreg Tape

Dry Tape

On the basis of end use industry, carbon fiber tape market has been segmented as follows:

Aerospace

Automotive

Pipe & Tank

Sporting goods

Others

On the basis of geographic regions, carbon fiber tape market is segmented as

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Carbon Fiber Tape Market: Key Players

Prominent players in the global carbon fiber tape market are Evonik Industries AG, Hexcel Corporation, Mitsubishi Rayon Carbon Fiber and Composites, PRF Composite Materials, Royal DSM, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Boston Materials and Toray Advanced Composites. Market consists of well-established local and global players ruling the market. Companies like Hexcel Corporation, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation and new entrants like Boston Materials have been involved in numerous collaborations, product launches and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies. For instance, in 2020, Hexcel Corporation collaborated with Madshus to manufacture new generation carbon fiber tapes. This new generation product will improve the performance, efficiency and finishing of the ski products.

