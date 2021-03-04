Linear Shaft Market COVID 19 Impacted In-Depth Analysis including key players Hepco Motion, SKF, OZAK Seiko Co

A linear shaft is used when a sliding motion is needed, especially when that motion needs to be guided and fine-tuned. The loads and requirements of the motion dictate the shaft size and precision. The linear shaft remains a widely used method of providing linear guidance. As shafts are often simply assisted, they can be a quick and efficient way to provide a cost-effective guidance solution.

The growing need for quality inspection and automation, reduced time to market, and rising demand for miniaturization of electronic devices in the semiconductor industry are some of the main drivers of market development. The increasing use of linear shafts across different vertical lines is expected to fuel the growth of the industry. Their long-life, precision and high levels of quality are known to drive rising growth in the market.

Linear shafts have proven to be useful for several decades as they have a wide range of nearly limitless applications. The wide diversity of formats, versions, and material components opens up applications beyond the classic areas of general and special-purpose machinery, jigs, and fixtures, enabling powerful solutions for tasks in the food, semiconductor, and medical technology industries. These are distinguished by their impressive performance in environmental conditions involving heavy contamination or high thermal loads.

The linear shaft market is segmented on the basis of type, shape, and application. On the basis of type, the market is classified into carbon, alloy, stainless steel, aluminum, and others. Most linear shafts are made of aluminum, alloy steel, carbon steel, stainless steel, and others (composite materials, or plastics). Alloy steel is harder than carbon steel and provides superior durability. Whereas, stainless steel is well-suited for applications in which corrosion resistance is an important consideration. However, aluminum linear shafts provide good electrical and thermal conductivity, high reflectivity, and resistance to oxidation. Composite materials are often made of carbon fibers bonded together by resins. They are not as strong as metal shafts, but are lightweight and help reduce energy requirements. Furthermore, The stainless steel linear shafts segment is expected to be the most lucrative segment during the forecast period.

COVID-19’s Impact on the Global Linear Shaft Market

The unparalleled impact of the novel coronavirus on the social as well as economic aspects of the world are intensifying with the spreading of lockdowns in most countries. The current COVID-19 outbreak would have a huge impact on the market. The supply chain and product demand have been greatly affected by the pandemic and it is currently facing unparalleled instability. Manufacturers either suspend production or operate factories at a very low installed capacity because of an inadequate and erratic supply of raw material. In the first half of the forecast period the market is expected to see steep growth, while in the second half it will gain momentum.

Segmentation Analysis of Global Linear Shaft Market

Global Linear Shaft Market is bifurcated into three major categories: type, shape, application, and region.

On the basis of type, the global market for linear shaft is divided into:

Carbon

Alloy Steel

Stainless Steel

Aluminum Linear Shaft

Others

On the basis of shape, the global market for linear shaft is divided into:

Solid

One End Stepped

Both Ends Stepped

Hollow

Hollow, one end Stepped

Hollow, Both Ends Stepped

On the basis of application, the global market for linear shaft is divided into:

Automobiles

Mechanicals

Robotics

Others

Based on the region, the global market for linear shaft is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Linear Shaft Market: Competition Outlook

Major players operating in the market include Hepco Motion, SKF, OZAK Seiko Co., Ltd, Nippon Bearing, Rexroth(Bosch), MISUMI Corporation, ASO Group, LEE Linear, THK CO., LTD., Lintech, NOOK Industries, Inc., Skamar Machine, Timken Company, Stelmi Italia SpA, Thomson Industries, Inc. Players are looking for growth opportunities through rising acquisitions, partnerships, and increasing investments in industrial automation and robotics.

