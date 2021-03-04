Longitudinal Submerged-Arc Welded (LSAW) Pipes Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2031 | United Metallurgical Company, EUROPIPE GmbH, EEW Group

Steel pipes are long, hollow tubes that are primarily used to transport goods from one place to another. They are primarily manufactured by two different production processes, which result in either a welded pipe or a seamless pipe. LSAW steel pipe, a type of longitudinally welded steel pipe made using a double-sided arc welding process. LSAW steel pipes are tubular welded items made of flat plates, shaped, bent, and prepared for welding. LSAW is welded in the tubing with a straight seam that runs length wise. The LSAW pipe diameter range is larger than ERW (Electric resistance welding), normally from 16 inches (406 mm) to 60 inches (1500 mm).

Rising urbanization is the major factor driving the growth of the Longitudinal Submerged-Arc Welded (LSAW) Pipes market. Environmental and population safety considerations cause high-quality standards and call on all stakeholders to make every effort to ensure the safe operation of the pipeline. Moreover, the significant presence of various chemical and other industries makes Asia Pacific a prominent market for LSAW pipes. Thus, increasing the growth opportunity of the market. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to have a significant stake in the global market for longitudinal submerged arc welded pipes.

The various application of LSAW pipes includes Oil and Gas, Water, Construction, Chemical Industry, Other. The LSAW pipes are most widely used in oil & gas and water applications which hold the maximum share of all the total applications. The tubes are mainly used for fuel, natural gas, central heat, supply of water, waste treatment, fluid with low pressure, etc. as they demand a high resistance, large diameter and thick wall tubing. Meanwhile, in construction applications, the pipes require tough strength for water treatment, thermal industry, and construction of bridges, among others.

Global Longitudinal Submerged-Arc Welded (LSAW) Pipes Market is Experiencing Massive Decline as COVID-19 Outbreak

The COVID-19 has significantly impacted the supply chain and product demand for the LSAW pipes and is currently amidst unprecedented uncertainty. It has affected the manufacturing in the LSAW pipes market due to unavailability of labour and restrictions imposed on manufacturing plants. The COVID-19 pandemic could force the industry into crisis with decreasing global economic growth and lower demand for movement of goods ultimately affecting the LSAW pipes market.

Segmentation Analysis of Global Longitudinal Submerged-Arc Welded (LSAW) Pipes Market

Global Longitudinal Submerged-Arc Welded (LSAW) Pipes Market is bifurcated into four major categories: process, application, and region.

On the basis of process, the global market for Longitudinal Submerged-Arc Welded (LSAW) Pipes is divided into:

JCOE Process

UOE Process

Other

On the basis of application, the global market for Longitudinal Submerged-Arc Welded (LSAW) Pipes is divided into:

Oil and Gas

Water

Construction

Chemical Industry

Other

Based on the region, the global market for Longitudinal Submerged-Arc Welded (LSAW) Pipes is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Longitudinal Submerged-Arc Welded (LSAW) Pipes Market: Competition Outlook

Major players operating in the market include United Metallurgical Company, EUROPIPE GmbH, EEW Group, JFE Steel Corporation, Jindal Saw, TMK, Welspun Group, Arabian Pipes Company, Cangzhou Steel Pipe Group (CSPG) Co., Ltd, Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Holdings Limited, Arcelormittal, Panyu Chu Kong Steel Pipe, Arabian Pipes Company. Players are looking for growth opportunities through rising acquisitions, partnerships, and increasing investments in the mining sector.

