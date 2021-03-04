Bakery Premixes Market Strategic Trends Growth, Revenue and Top Companies, Region And Opportunities

Chicago, 2021-Mar-04 — /EPR Network/ —

The bakery premixes market size is estimated to be valued at USD 298 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 413 million by 2025, recording a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. South America is the fastest-growing market and offers high growth prospects for bakery premixes manufacturers in the coming years. Due to the adoption of urbanized lifestyle in countries, such as Brazil and Argentina, the demand for bakery products remains high, thus driving the sales of bakery premixes in the region. In addition, in the mature markets of Europe and North America, consumers are opting for value-added products, such as whole-grain bread, ‘gluten-free,’ and organic, which is driving the sales of bakery premixes in these regions.

Key players in the bakery premixes market include Oy Karl Fazer AB (Finland), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Puratos (Belgium), Corbion (Netherlands), Bakels Group (Switzerland), Nestle (Switzerland), Cargill (US), Nisshin Seifun Group Inc. (Japan), KCG Corporation, Swiss Bake Ingredients Pvt. Ltd. (Switzerland), Lesaffre (France), GK Ingredients (Malaysia), Premia Food Additives Pvt. Ltd. (India), Winner Group (Thailand), Midas Foods (US), Synova (Thailand), Heliofood (Malaysia), Watson Inc.(US), Limagrain (France), KCG Corporation (Thailand), Pondan (Indonesia), Trans Standard International (Malaysia), PT Sriboga Flour Mill (Indonesia), Winner Group (Thailand), Pt Gandum Mas Kencana (Indonesia), Heliofood (Malaysia) and Synova (Thailand), Dongguan Dongmei Foods Co. Ltd. (China), and GK Ingredients (Malaysia).

The convenience of access to multiple ingredients from single source to drive the global bakery premixes market

Bakery premixes consist of a blend of ingredients to offer quick and convenient baking solutions. The bakery premixes usually contain portions of flour, improvers, and grains, to which other baking ingredients, such as sugar, fats, and powdered milk, are added. The addition of bakery premixes reduces the baking time by decreasing the number of tasks required for the production of bakery products in a short period. Moreover, bakery premixes reduce the number of operations involved in the traditional bread production process, which provides convenience to consumers, industrial-scale bakeries, and foodservice companies.

The increasing trend of spending on ready-to-use food products has led to an increase in demand for bakery products that have unique textures and tastes. This, in turn, has increased the bakery premixes market size to optimize the production time and offer high-quality finished goods. Bakery premixes simplify the production process by decreasing the number of baking ingredients used in the end product. In addition, ready-to-use mixes support the key companies to cater to the changing consumer demands and preferences of domestic consumers by offering customized taste experiences.

By type, the complete mix segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Complete mix is widely preferred in the foodservice industry, as it requires end users to add water. The food service industry is projected to be a key revenue generator for this type of premix, as it serves as a cost-effective option for them. The food service industry is expanding both in developed and developing countries, which has encouraged bakery premixes manufacturers to enter this market in the years to come.

By application, the bread segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Bread is a staple food product across several countries and has witnessed an increase in demand from the developing countries of regions, such as South America, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific. In the mature markets of Europe and North America, bread manufacturers are focusing on developing products with value additions, such as ‘gluten-free,’ whole grain, and organic products.

Europe is estimated to dominate the bakery premixes market, in terms of value

Europe is projected to dominate the bakery premixes market due to the rise in the consumption of bakery products as a staple food product among consumers. The European bakery premix market is an established market, as key players have enhanced distribution channels, comply with regulations, develop innovative products, and align with consumer preferences.

Russia is projected to witness the highest growth in the European market during the forecast period. The demand for bread and bakery products in the country is projected to increase in the coming years, as consumers are adapting to the urbanized lifestyle which drives the sales of convenience food products. The consumption of bread remains the highest in the county, and the demand seems to be increasing in the coming years, as manufacturers are focusing on launching bread products with value addition for health-conscious consumers.