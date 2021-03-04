COVID-19 Pandemic to Open New Avenues for Global Ductile Iron Pipes Market Growth, Predicts Fact.MR

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-04 — /EPR Network/ —

Regions across the globe are instituting measures to meet the growing demand for water. Installation of new pipeline systems along with replacement of the aging water infrastructure are the prime strategies followed by governments of major economies. This in turn creates a favorable atmosphere for ductile iron pipes market as these piping systems are becoming the foremost choice for water distribution. The makers of piping systems across the globe have understood focal points and are constantly expanding their production capacity of ductile iron pipes to meet increasing demand.

Furthermore, key players are thinking of different innovative progressions, capacity expansions, joint ventures and vertical integration. Expanding infiltration of manufacturers across different applications including water and waste water management, farming and mining has resulted in increasing demand for DI pipes. On this premise, the global ductile iron pipes market is expected to observe a growth rate of 6% over the forecast period (2020-2030).

Key Takeaways of Ductile Iron Pipes Market

Global ductile iron pipes market is expected to create a value opportunity of around US$ 13.4 Bn during the forecast period, adding 1.8X more value in 2030 as compared to 2020.

DN 700 – DN 1000 segment will continue to dominate demand for ductile iron pipes accounting for more than quarter of the global share, as a result of long lifespan and high reliability.

China and India will continue to maintain their supremacy in ductile iron pipes market with high population density and ascending water treatment plants across country. Ductile iron pipes market in East Asia is poised to grow at a healthy CAGR of 6.7% through 2030.

South Asia & Oceania are estimated to be the most lucrative market in terms of revenue generation, currently valued at US$ 1,620 Mn and is expected to show prolific expansion over the forecast period

“Installation of Earthquake Resistance Ductile Iron Pipe (ERDIP), is set to remain a high investment area for government projects associated with water treatment and water supply across geographical boundaries”, says the Fact.MR analyst.

Key Players Focusing on Amplitude Extension and Product Launches to Enhance their Global Footprint

The players of ductile iron pipes include Saint-Gobain PAM, Xinxing Ductile iron pipes Co., Ltd., Jindal SAW Ltd., McWane, Inc., Kubota Corporation, Tata Metaliks and others. These key players are using different strategies, for example capacity expansions, mergers and acquisitions and joint ventures to increase their market share in global ductile iron pipes market. For example, in August 2019, Tata Metaliks declared the creation limit of ductile iron pipes from 200 Kilo tons to 400 Kilo tons.

More Valuable Insights on Ductile Iron Pipe Market:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global DI pipes market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period of 2020-2030. The study divulges essential insights on the DI pipe market on the basis of diameter (DN 80 – DN 300 DN 350 – DN 600 DN 700 – DN 1000 DN 1200 – DN 2000 DN 2000 & Above), application (Potable Water Distribution, Sewage & Wastewater, Irrigation, Mining and Other), external protection (Zn/Zn-Al + Bitumen/Epoxy, PE, PU and Ceramic Epoxy) and sales channel (Direct sales and Indirect sales) across six major regions.

