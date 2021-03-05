Workplace Health, Safety and Cleaning Guidelines During COVID-19

Brisbane, Australia, 2021-Mar-05 — /EPR Network/ — With many businesses have been hard hit by the impacts of the Coronavirus pandemic, the horticulture industry in Queensland has managed to stay strong due to the high demand from the local residents as well as reduced foreign imports.

However, the virus is still affecting many businesses and presents a high risk to people who are going back to their work. It is important for employers to take responsibility of their employees and give them a clean, sanitised and healthy work environment.

Workplace Health and Safety Queensland has introduced the steps and precautionary guidelines for all types of industries in Brisbane and other cities. Employers must meet their workplace health, safety and cleaning duties if they want to run their operations without any hindrance.

Industries that are associated with the Seasonal Worker Program must follow a Health Management Plan. It is needed for identified high-risk businesses or places that consists of a high number of employees.

Apart from this, regular cleaning and sanitisation is a must in a workplace. Cleaning of common areas like a reception, canteen/pantry, washroom, conference room, etc can minimise the chances of COVID-19 spread. After cleaning, disinfection is also important. The areas like doorknobs, workstations, keyboard, handles of kitchen appliances like microwave, windows, toilet seat, faucets, etc should be wiped twice or thrice a day in a workplace. Using approved products can be a great way to kill germs and bacteria.

In case a business is not in the Public Health Direction, and still, they have to follow some safety guidelines, such as ensuring safe systems of work policies and processes, infection prevention and control practices, consultation of employees, the process of monitoring and updating the plan according to the current situation, and much more.

Some of the most important guidelines are:

• Practising good hygiene, including hand washing for at least 20 seconds.

• Sick employees should stay at home

• Maintaining physical distancing

• Limit the number of employees in a lunch break

• PPE kit is used where required and according to the state and national guidelines

• Necessary cleaning and disinfection products and equipment should be stocked or professional cleaners can be hired for tidy and hygienic workplaces.

