Delhi, India, 2021-Mar-05 — /EPR Network/ — Orange may be the new black, but when it comes to sartorial choices, classic will always outrule the trend fad. The marriage of classic and modern is a widely celebrated affair. From fashion, jewelry, cars, television everything is modernizing. But classic always remains, for its timeless design. Bangles are no different. From celebs to influencers, modern bangles with classic touch find a space in every jewelry lover’s closet. And rightly so, these bangles amalgamate the tradition for women to dawn a bangle at the same time to modernize the look to suit office outfits as well as traditional dresses. Modern bangles with a mix of classic style are gaining popularity by the day. With a plethora of options – diamond studded, gemstone set, silver casted, rose gold metallics, you name it and a bangle is out there to satiate every taste.

What makes it a coveted buy? Should you stick to the good old round bangle? Is it time to hit refresh and give something new, exciting with a dash of classic a try? Why not? After all, your mood is a consequence of what you wear. Lift your spirits with a bangle that is effervescent, different and one that perfectly complements all your closet haul. If you like to layer your bangles with watch and more bracelets – you can opt for classic gold or bubbly rose gold bangle bracelets. If you like to add a dash of colour, try the gemstone studded bangle. If you want to make a shift from the gold bangles, silver is the perfect add on. It is pocket friendly and comes in various styles.

To help you wade through a morass of choices, we’ve narrowed must have, eye captivating styles to shop.

For The First Movers – Edgy Styles

Kamala Harris, Priyanka Chopra, so many women of Indian descent and even globally are making their first move towards achieving what some only dreamt of in the preceding years. For the woman who believes in carving her own path and leading by example, we’ve narrowed edgy styles that are perfect closet additions and outfit enhancers.

As cliche as the saying goes, ‘simplicity is the ultimate form of sophistication.’ This teardrop cutwork bangle with two crescents intertwining beautifully juxtaposes a modern and edgy look in the classic gold. Pair it with a skirt or denim, blazer or saree, you won’t have to think twice about looking effortlessly stylish.

This bangle gives everyday jewelry and looks a colorful uplift. The star shaped charm and disco ball in colorful gemstone are alluring. As you type away on the keyboard or make a payment, they will jingle without being a distraction. Adding the right amount of glamour and glint, this cubic zirconia studded bangle is modern, timeless and playful.

For The Rule Breaker – Chic & Sassy Styles

Not every rule is meant to be broken but not every rule is meant to be followed either. Times have changed and the last year has taught us that adaptability is the key to an economic upheaval. When it comes to life, why should women be expected to follow traditions or ideas that do not align with the current times. For the women who like to walk the talk and be delimited by unwanted chaos, pick from these chic and sassy styles that match well with your persona.

Two tone gold bracelet clad in cubic zirconia diamonds. The prismatic geometric angles conjoin to form beautiful stars and triangle patterns in rose gold. The beauty of this bangle is truly in its detail. To add to the glam, the colour of traditional yellow gold, copper hued rose gold and white diamond balance the striking shine of each element whilst beautifully merging into one open ended bangle.

Coiled like life, the spirals shape into a triangle at the centre. Reminding one of how we start and end the infinite loop of life in the same way. To peak out among the chaotic circles, you need to shape yourself and become the best. This bracelet will mindfully remind you of your goals and dreams, all the time adding glamour and glitz to your look.

For the Trend Setter – Style with a difference

Inclusivity should not be a question but an answer in automaticity. For the women who believe in breaking glass ceilings and setting trends that inspire and influence the generations, choose from these bangles that add a style with a difference.

Easy to snap on and off, this unique cuff bangle is perfect for the woman who likes to style edgily and with a difference. The round closure gold bracelet features a pink moroccan motif enamelled design on one end and pave set diamonds on the other. Adding a dash of colour with diamonds and gold, you can not go wrong with this one of a kind bangle bracelet.

You can wear anything and add pearlfection to notch up the drama and eloquence. This open ended bangle in 14k yellow gold is light weight, chic and ultra glam all in one. With its simple yet striking design, you can wear it with a high end celebratory outfit or a formal blazer. You’ll only be dressing up in a charming look with this bangle bracelet.

