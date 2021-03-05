Recover deleted partitions and files with Active@ UNERASER v.16

Mississauga, Canada, 2021-Mar-05 — /EPR Network/ — LSoft Technologies, one of the leading names in computer data recovery, is proud to announce the release of Active@ UNERASER version 16. This release includes many improvements and bug fixes in the recovery kernel, giving users the best chances of a successful recovery operation. This version also adds applying the boot sector template to any disk sector on all the major file systems supported. Ultimate edition users have not been left out either, since this release also includes the latest versions of Active@ Boot Disk (now based on WinPE build 2004) and Active@ LiveCD (now upgraded to openSUSE 15.2, Linux Kernel 5.3, and KDE 5.18.

Active@ UNERASER is a powerful utility for recovering data. It can recover files that have been removed from the recycle bin, as well as those on any storage device that has been formatted. It works by exploiting the chances to get back deleted data before it gets permanently overwritten. Using the freeware version, you can also see which files are recoverable on a given storage device. To improve your chances of a successful recovery, it also works in its own operating environment to avoid making any changes to the contents of the drive. This is especially important if you want to recover data from your system hard drive.

To make it easier for novice users, it is possible to search for files of specific types, such as photos and documents. Active@ UNERASER supports a huge and constantly growing number of different file types when using its powerful search function. It also supports file systems native to Windows, Linux, macOS, and various other Unix-like operating systems. It recovers data from all types of writable storage media, such as hard drives, solid state drives, USB drives, and memory cards.

Try out the freeware version now at https://www.uneraser.com/undelete.html.