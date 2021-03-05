White Pigment Market Size, Trends, Worldwide Outlook & Forecast To 2031

White pigment has a wide range of applications in paints & coatings, plastics automotive, and others. There are distinct end-user industries, which use white pigment in their processing, such as automotive, packaging, textiles, food and beverages, and medicine packaging. Thus, this increase in the end-use applications of white pigment is driving the growth of the white pigment market across the globe. Manufacturers are increasing collaborations with end users to maintain supremacy in the white pigment market.

Increasing Demand for Vehicles with White & Black Colors

The demand for high-performance white pigment for application in the automotive sector has been growing across the globe, especially in China and India. Due to increasing production of electric vehicles, white remains the top color in the automotive industry, resulting in increased usage of white pigment in the automotive industry. The increasing consumer preference towards black & white colors, mainly the white color trend, is expected to drive the demand for white pigment and positively influence the growth of the global market.

Increasing Demand for White Pigment in the Plastic Industry

Plastic accounts for a significant share in the overall white pigment market in terms of end-use industries. Manufacturers of consumer products are progressively looking for white plastic materials as the productions costs for these are lower. Advancements in technology have led to the growing use of white pigment in plastic industries, thereby escalating the growth of the global white pigment market.

Construction Industry to Contribute to the Growth of the White Pigment Market

The rising growth of the construction industry is expected to fuel growth opportunities for coatings, which leads to escalating demand for white pigment in the near future. The increasing awareness about coating materials for long-lasting protection is on the rise across the globe, which leads to an increase in demand for white pigment across the world. Due to increasing environmental pollution and rising level of VOCs in the environment, governments in many countries have set regulations for emission levels and use of VOCs in standard architectural coatings. In the forthcoming years, the use of organic pigment is expected to be more popular within the construction industry, which may further benefit the global white pigment market during the forecast period.

Expensive Raw Materials a Major Growth Deterrent for the Market

The volatile prices of oils affect petrochemical products across the globe, which indirectly affect the costs of coating solvents. In countries with high regulations over emissions levels of HAPs and VOCs due to paints and coatings, the price for production of solvents is higher. Moreover, increased production cost per volume (Tons) of coating solvents is also restricting manufacturers from increasing their capacities. These factors will hamper the growth of the white pigment market.

White Pigment Market Segmentation

The global white pigment market can be segmented on the basis of product type and end-use industry.

On the basis of product type white pigment market is segmented as:

Inorganic Pigment

Organic Pigment

Specialty Pigment

On the basis of end-use industry, the white pigment market is segmented as:

Paints & Coatings

Plastics

Printing Inks

Construction Materials

Automotive

Others

White Pigment Market Regional Outlook

Geographically, the white pigment market has been categorized into seven prominent regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Middle East and Africa. East Asia is expected to be the second-largest region in the white pigment market. Growth in disposable incomes and consumer spending, coupled with the increasing middle-class segment, particularly in developing economies, mainly China and India, fuels the demand for automotive vehicles, which further escalates the growth of the white pigment market across the region. Europe is expected to be the largest market in the global white pigment market. Middle East & Africa and Latin America regions are expected to register a promising growth rate during the forecast period.

White Pigment Market Key Players

The key players in the white pigment market are mentioned below.

The Chemours Chemical Company

CRISTAL

Tronox Limited

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited

BASF SE

LANXESS

Clariant International AG

