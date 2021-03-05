Stem Cell Therapy Market: Trends and Developments

Pune , India , 2021-Mar-05 — /EPR Network/ —

Factors such as the growing awareness related to the therapeutic potency of stem cells in disease management, development of advanced genome-based cell analysis techniques, increasing public-private investments for stem cell research, identification of new stem cell lines, and developments in infrastructure for stem cell banking and processing are propelling the growth of the global stem cell therapy market.

The Stem Cell Therapy Market is expected to reach USD 161.8 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation: –

On the basis of mode of therapy, the global stem cell therapy market is divided into two major categories, namely, allogeneic stem cell therapy and autologous stem cell therapy. The allogeneic stem cell therapy segment is expected to command the largest share of 95.2% in the global stem cell therapy market in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.

On the basis of therapeutic application, the global Stem Cell Therapy Industry is segmented into musculoskeletal disorders, wounds and injuries, cardiovascular diseases, surgeries, gastrointestinal diseases, and other applications. The musculoskeletal disorders segment is expected to command the largest share of 61.1% in the global stem cell therapy market in 2017. Furthermore, the CVS diseases segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period.

On the basis of cell source, the global Stem Cell Therapy Industry is divided into adipose derived MSCs, bone marrow derived MSCs, embryonic / cord blood SCs, and other cell sources. The adipose derived MSCs segment was expected to account for the largest share of 59.1% in the global stem cell therapy market in 2017.

Market Growth Drivers :-

1 Growing Awareness Related to the Therapeutic Potency of Stem Cells in Effective Disease Management

2 Development of Advanced Genome-Based Cell Analysis Techniques

3 Increasing Public-Private Investments for the Development of Stem Cell Therapies

4 Development in Infrastructure Related to Stem Cell Banking and Processing

Regional Analysis:-

North America is expected to be the largest regional segment in the global stem cell therapy market in 2017, followed by Asia-Pacific. In addition, the North American stem cell therapy market is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period, growing at a CAGR of 11.5%.

Key Market Players:-

As of 2016, Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. (U.S.), MEDIPOST Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Anterogen Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Pharmicell Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Holostem Terapie Avanzate S.r.l. (Italy), JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (Japan), NuVasive, Inc. (U.S.), RTI Surgical, Inc. (U.S.), and AlloSource (U.S.) were some of the key players operating in the global stem cell therapy market.